4 people rescued after being marooned along Mutirikwi river

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Four people, who spent Thursday night marooned along Mutirikwi River in Pezulu area of Chiredzi North, have been rescued, while four others are still missing.

Chiredzi District Development Coordinator, Mr Lovemore Chisema, who is also Chairman of the District's Civil Protection Department, says the eight were trying to cross to the other side of the river when a weir upstream suddenly spilled, leaving them trapped.

Mr Chisema said they rescued the four this afternoon with the assistance of the Airforce of Zimbabwe.

Meanwhile, the search for the missing four is likely to start this Saturday.

Source - zbc

