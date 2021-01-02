News / National
Zimbabweans enquire about using veterinary injection for COVID-19
The Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe strongly advises the public, veterinary medicines general dealers and healthcare practitioners against the use of veterinary
formulations of ivermectin injection in humans for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19, or any other health condition.
Below is the statement:
Source - Byo24News