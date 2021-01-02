Latest News Editor's Choice


Military chopper rescues marooned Chiredzi families

by Staff reporter
A MILITARY helicopter from Gweru yesterday rescued four people from two families, while four others are still missing after they were marooned along Mutirikwi River on Thursday.

Information ministry permanent secretary Ndavaningi Mangwana in a tweet said a helicopter from Gweru had been provided for the operation.

"A helicopter from Josiah Tungamirai Airbase in Gweru to come for the rescue operation.

"Water levels in the river have considerably gone down."

He added: "While we celebrate the rescue of those marooned along Mutirikwi River, we sadly learnt that four others, including an 11-month-old baby, are still missing. It was established after the rescue operation that there had actually been eight females who had tried to cross the river," he said.

"There was a mother and her five daughters aged 16, 14, 12, seven and three. Her sister (18) was also there with her 11-month-old baby strapped on her back. The mother and three of the daughters (16), (12) and (3) made it to the outcrop. Her two daughters, younger sister and her baby could not make it.

"The Gambinya family is missing two children, Tryphine Gambinya (14 years) and Tamuka Gambinya (7 years). The Hungwe family is missing Kundai Chibwava (18 years) mother to 11-month old Chantell Hungwe. The families were coming from Triangle visiting Pezulu."

The family was marooned by heavy floods on Thursday.

They were trying to cross the flooded river when water levels rose rapidly, trapping them midway.

The distressed family took refuge on outcropping rocks.

This follows heavy rains in the area that flooded Bangala Dam, which is now spilling excess water downstream.

According to the Zimbabwe National Water Authority, the dam, which supplies water to the sugarcane farmers in the Lowveld, is now at102,3%.

