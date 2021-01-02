Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Lockdown spawns online sex trade

by Staff reporter
23 secs ago | Views
MOST sex workers in Zimbabwe meet clients in person in bars and on a dark street corner at night in town, but since the Covid-19 lockdown came into effect on Saturday, the street hookers have been forced to move their business online.

The government reviewed lockdown measures over the weekend, resulting in gatherings such as weddings and churches being banned for 30 days, with formal and non-formal businesses being suspended. Businesses now operate from 8AM to 3PM. The curfew is now in effect from 6PM to 6AM.

Since most sex workers come out to work at night, the dusk-to-dawn curfew means their ‘offices' are out of reach.

And since the essential services provided are not viewed as essential by government, they have no choice, but to use social media to sell their flesh.

In separate interviews commercial sex workers who spoke to B-Metro said of all the challenges that come with the lockdown, lack of clients was the biggest test they have to contend with.

"As sex workers our incomes disappeared overnight when the Government reviewed its lockdown measures in the face of rising Covid-19 cases by imposing a stringent regime resulting in bars, bottle stores and lodges being closed.

We are really in a desperate situation as we are in need of money to pay rent and buy food," said a commercial sex worker who identified herself as Rose, adding that some prostitutes will be left homeless and without any income.

She said as the reviewed lockdown measures threaten their livelihoods as sex workers, they were also now working from home using WhatsApp and Facebook to make appointments with their clients.

"The return of lockdown doesn't just mean being out of work, it could also mean that we should be innovative. We are using technology to service our clients. I am now meeting with my regular clients via WhatsApp and Facebook.

"It's easy for those who drive as they just come to my house and if they are not comfortable being serviced indoors, we just go to a bushy area close to my suburb to make love in the car,'' said Rose.

A research by B-Metro has also shown that with an urgent need to replace lost income, many commercial sex workers have switched to online services, offering their clients video calls, erotic photographs, and videos instead.

Another commercial sex worker who refused to be identified said it was going to be tough for her as moving online was not a simple solution.

"This Covid-19 is a disaster for us who are involved in client-facing business. My kids are really struggling for food.

Now we have no business at all and we have also been forced to change timetables.

"Instead of meeting our clients at night, it now makes sense to invite them during the day but it's difficult for those who are married as they don't want to be seen sneaking into our houses. For appointments with clients, I use WhatsApp, but it's not easy as some clients will just ignore me as they suspect that they are being trapped," she said.

Another sex worker who identified herself as Connie said although the demand for sex services was high, it was difficult to service her clients as lodges and hotels were not accessible.

"I used to see up to six clients a day at lodges but it's now difficult for me to service them since I stay with my two children which means I can't invite them (clients) to my place. As you know as part of lockdown measures people are supposed to stay indoors so I can't chase my kids to create space for my clients.

"It's also difficult to invite my clients home since my landlord too doesn't know about my occupation," said Emma, while swiping her finger down the phone to reveal dozens of unanswered texts and WhatsApp messages from her potential clients.

An official with a sex worker-led organisation Sexual Rights Centre (SRC), who requested not to be named, said nationwide lockdown was particularly damaging for sex workers as many of them were struggling to survive.

"The nationwide lockdown implemented by government to contain the spread of Covid-19 has left many sex workers jobless. To make matters worse they are excluded from emergency assistance available to other workers. They are also not benefitting from pandemic response and recovery plans being extended to other workers in the informal sector," said the official.
Source - bmetro

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe chiefs to dump colonial regalia

45 secs ago | 0 Views

Nodumo Nyathi never asked for favours

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Alcohol ban extends to supermarkets

3 mins ago | 4 Views

Decorated army general dies

3 mins ago | 4 Views

Mafume allowed to see doctor

4 mins ago | 4 Views

Vehicle radiation checks to start

4 mins ago | 4 Views

US$2,7m heist an inside job

4 mins ago | 13 Views

Commonwealth, sanctions removal Mnangagwa's top priority

5 mins ago | 7 Views

2021 National Budget gets Mnangagwa nod

5 mins ago | 7 Views

Paternity cheat exposed

6 mins ago | 9 Views

Pressure group blasts Chiwenga's 'elitist' lockdown measures

7 mins ago | 14 Views

Zimbabwe's economic outlook for 2021

11 hrs ago | 702 Views

Morocco sets the ball rolling for big boom in women's football

11 hrs ago | 140 Views

The soft peg and local economic stability

11 hrs ago | 304 Views

Police hunting down Sikhala

11 hrs ago | 2222 Views

COVID-19 fears in prisons

11 hrs ago | 508 Views

Police, army restore sanity in Beitbridge

11 hrs ago | 1669 Views

Ex-presidential aide's sons in land rage

11 hrs ago | 1830 Views

Bulawayo slum dwellers survive on sewer water

11 hrs ago | 153 Views

Military chopper rescues marooned Chiredzi families

11 hrs ago | 744 Views

104 test positive to COVID-19 at Beitbridge

11 hrs ago | 389 Views

Gweru dams at full capacity

11 hrs ago | 385 Views

Choruma burial today

11 hrs ago | 511 Views

'UZ defies lockdown'

11 hrs ago | 1228 Views

Dumb advisors, deaf Executive

11 hrs ago | 352 Views

RBZ backs down on exporters' free funds

11 hrs ago | 339 Views

Nurses call off strike

11 hrs ago | 315 Views

Zimbabweans enquire about using veterinary injection for COVID-19

12 hrs ago | 460 Views

Mwonzora gleefully awaiting $2.72 m PPFA payout - reason why MDC will sell-out again come 2023

13 hrs ago | 605 Views

Zimbabwe now a Vampire State

13 hrs ago | 813 Views

'Entire Zimbabwe declared COVID-19 hotspot'

13 hrs ago | 1676 Views

Be responsible or face the law

13 hrs ago | 470 Views

Chamisa claims that Zanu-PF working with MDC-T to obliterate MDC Alliance

14 hrs ago | 1119 Views

4 people rescued after being marooned along Mutirikwi river

14 hrs ago | 675 Views

Chin'ono arrested again

15 hrs ago | 1362 Views

UK bars travellers from Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 2371 Views

Midnight armed robber nabbed

17 hrs ago | 1971 Views

Covid-19 scare at Trojan Mine

17 hrs ago | 915 Views

Picking the best sofa for your living room

18 hrs ago | 853 Views

Indeed, the US never been paragon of democracy, but laughable that a worse tyranny would dare comment

18 hrs ago | 518 Views

Covid-19 where does Africa stand?

20 hrs ago | 663 Views

Stanbic Bank to step up COVID-19 mitigation measures through digitisation

20 hrs ago | 300 Views

Keep knocking at Heaven's door with prayers to God

20 hrs ago | 471 Views

Sikhala to be arrested over a tweet?

21 hrs ago | 3264 Views

Trump's Capitol Hill barbarism to usurp people's vote; not only failed, it backfired

21 hrs ago | 846 Views

Mafume seriously ill, says lawyer

21 hrs ago | 2429 Views

Modalities for exams tweaked

21 hrs ago | 717 Views

Mnangagwa, Mwonzora to share $100m, Chamisa excluded

24 hrs ago | 4876 Views

Anti-graft crack team seizes $2 billion assets

24 hrs ago | 1327 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days