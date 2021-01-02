Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Border congestion cleared

by Staff reporter
31 secs ago | Views
The Government has cleared the congestion at the Beitbridge border post where travellers were experiencing long delays to leave or enter the country and also deployed more security personnel to deal with criminal activities along the boundary with South Africa, a Cabinet Minister has said.

A total of 32 138 travellers mostly, South Africans, Zambians, Malawians, Mozambicans, and Zimbabweans used the border post between January 1 and 7. These include 7 887 arrivals and 24 251 departures.

In an interview yesterday, Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe said a raft of measures had been implemented to address challenges at the border.

He said the law enforcement agents will deal ruthlessly with those caught on the wrong side of the law. It is understood that the state is losing at least US$1 billion annually in potential import duty due to smuggling activities along the Limpopo River.

The Minister said border officials from Zimbabwe and South Africa worked together to expeditiously clear the increased volume of both vehicles and human traffic that is synonymous with the festive season.

He said last month, he met his counterpart from South Africa, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi and agreed on a number of measures and areas of mutual cooperation to minimise bottlenecks at the border.

"Government officials have been to the border on a number of occasions to assess the situation with a view of troubleshooting challenges.

"We then had a meeting with our counterparts in Musina a month ago, where we agreed on a number of measures to deal with the anticipated numbers of people given the Covid-19 situation which is currently obtaining on the ground," said Minister Kazembe.

He said following the two ministers' engagements, cooperation was amplified through an integrated border management system.

"Our officials have been working together and I have been in constant communication with my counterpart, monitoring and addressing the challenges," said the Minister.

He said the National Covid-19 Taskforce was seized with the matter concerning the seamless and safe movement of travellers across the country's borders. The Minister said challenges affecting most ports of entry, including Beitbridge were being addressed and managed by multiple stakeholders.

He said Government will continue applying a multi stakeholders' approach to enhance the ease of doing business at the borders, at the same time ensuring the safety of all travellers.

"With regards to the illegal border crossing, the Government has always been seized with the matter and you will recall that members of the National Security Council visited the border on the December 11 and toured all the undesignated crossing points. A decision was then made, hence the deployment of more security and technologies", said Minister Kazembe.

He warned border jumpers, smugglers and other wheeler-dealers that the security team was ready to deal with them within the confines of the law.

The Minister said the Government will not tolerate crime along its borders and that there will be no sacred cows. He said it was important for travellers to obtain the necessary documents before embarking on their journeys to avoid unnecessary inconveniences.

"People are also warned against producing, issuing or using fake Covid-19 certificates. There will be zero tolerance for corruption. Members of the public are urged to report any form of corruption," said the Cabinet Minister.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

South Africa urges Zimbabweans to self-quarantine

6 secs ago | 0 Views

Lockdown spawns online sex trade

1 min ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe chiefs to dump colonial regalia

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Nodumo Nyathi never asked for favours

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Alcohol ban extends to supermarkets

4 mins ago | 4 Views

Decorated army general dies

4 mins ago | 4 Views

Mafume allowed to see doctor

5 mins ago | 5 Views

Vehicle radiation checks to start

5 mins ago | 4 Views

US$2,7m heist an inside job

5 mins ago | 16 Views

Commonwealth, sanctions removal Mnangagwa's top priority

5 mins ago | 7 Views

2021 National Budget gets Mnangagwa nod

6 mins ago | 8 Views

Paternity cheat exposed

6 mins ago | 11 Views

Pressure group blasts Chiwenga's 'elitist' lockdown measures

8 mins ago | 14 Views

Zimbabwe's economic outlook for 2021

11 hrs ago | 704 Views

Morocco sets the ball rolling for big boom in women's football

11 hrs ago | 140 Views

The soft peg and local economic stability

11 hrs ago | 305 Views

Police hunting down Sikhala

11 hrs ago | 2227 Views

COVID-19 fears in prisons

11 hrs ago | 509 Views

Police, army restore sanity in Beitbridge

11 hrs ago | 1672 Views

Ex-presidential aide's sons in land rage

11 hrs ago | 1831 Views

Bulawayo slum dwellers survive on sewer water

11 hrs ago | 153 Views

Military chopper rescues marooned Chiredzi families

11 hrs ago | 745 Views

104 test positive to COVID-19 at Beitbridge

11 hrs ago | 389 Views

Gweru dams at full capacity

11 hrs ago | 385 Views

Choruma burial today

11 hrs ago | 512 Views

'UZ defies lockdown'

11 hrs ago | 1232 Views

Dumb advisors, deaf Executive

11 hrs ago | 357 Views

RBZ backs down on exporters' free funds

11 hrs ago | 339 Views

Nurses call off strike

11 hrs ago | 315 Views

Zimbabweans enquire about using veterinary injection for COVID-19

12 hrs ago | 460 Views

Mwonzora gleefully awaiting $2.72 m PPFA payout - reason why MDC will sell-out again come 2023

13 hrs ago | 605 Views

Zimbabwe now a Vampire State

13 hrs ago | 813 Views

'Entire Zimbabwe declared COVID-19 hotspot'

13 hrs ago | 1676 Views

Be responsible or face the law

13 hrs ago | 470 Views

Chamisa claims that Zanu-PF working with MDC-T to obliterate MDC Alliance

14 hrs ago | 1120 Views

4 people rescued after being marooned along Mutirikwi river

14 hrs ago | 675 Views

Chin'ono arrested again

15 hrs ago | 1362 Views

UK bars travellers from Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 2372 Views

Midnight armed robber nabbed

17 hrs ago | 1971 Views

Covid-19 scare at Trojan Mine

17 hrs ago | 915 Views

Picking the best sofa for your living room

18 hrs ago | 853 Views

Indeed, the US never been paragon of democracy, but laughable that a worse tyranny would dare comment

19 hrs ago | 518 Views

Covid-19 where does Africa stand?

20 hrs ago | 663 Views

Stanbic Bank to step up COVID-19 mitigation measures through digitisation

20 hrs ago | 300 Views

Keep knocking at Heaven's door with prayers to God

20 hrs ago | 471 Views

Sikhala to be arrested over a tweet?

21 hrs ago | 3265 Views

Trump's Capitol Hill barbarism to usurp people's vote; not only failed, it backfired

21 hrs ago | 846 Views

Mafume seriously ill, says lawyer

21 hrs ago | 2429 Views

Modalities for exams tweaked

21 hrs ago | 717 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days