Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

South Africa urges Zimbabweans to self-quarantine

by Staff reporter
19 secs ago | Views
SOUTH Africa's Department of Health in Limpopo Province has urged cross-border travellers who used the Beitbridge Port of Entry to access the neighbouring country and Zimbabwe in the last four days to go for self-quarantine.

This follows the detection of a cumilative 104 Covid-19 positive cases during screening and testing at Sadc's busiest port of entry.

An average of 6 000 travellers have been using the border daily during the just-ended festive season. Before the coronavirus pandemic, 15 000 people were using the border and the number would rise to 30 000 daily in peak periods.

Travellers entering South Africa are being screened at the foot of the New Limpopo Bridge, while suspected cases of those entering Zimbabwe are tested at the National Social Security (NSSA) Hotel, which is being used as a quarantine, isolation and transit.

The hotel is used to process returnees who arrive by road from Eswatini, Lesotho and South Africa. Currently, there are 55 returnees who came in from South Africa who tested positive for Covid-19 and are at the NSSA isolation centre. Among them are 42 men and 13 women.

It is said most of those infected could have contracted the coronavirus while awaiting screening at the Foot and Mouth checkpoint in the neighbouring country.

Since Sunday, multitudes of people have been crammed at the no man's land awaiting screening to gain entry into the neighbouring country where health officials appeared to have been overwhelmed. As a result, issues of protocols of wearing masks and social distancing were thrown out the window.

Due to limited Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing facilities in Musina and Beitbridge some cross-border travellers are now being tested for rapid antigens at a mobile laboratory at the South African border.

In a media statement, the Department of Health said the cases rose due to the crowding of travellers at the border for longer periods. "The Limpopo Department of Health is calling upon all people coming to South Africa through the Beitbridge Border Post to self-quarantine before interacting with others upon arrival at their destinations.

"This is after 104 people tested positive at the port of entry during the past four days. With thousands of people stuck at the port for days while waiting for their entry into the country to be processed, the department is worried that the events at the border are fast becoming a super spreader," said the Department.

Limpopo Provincial Government's Member of the Executive Council (MEC) responsible for Health matters, Dr Phophi Ramathuba said it was very critical for travellers to adhere to the prescribed Covid-19 management protocols.

"Considering the incubation period of the virus, we wish to implore those who will be crossing from Beitbridge to do the right thing and self-quarantine because they have been exposed to a potential super spreader," she said.


Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Border congestion cleared

44 secs ago | 0 Views

Lockdown spawns online sex trade

1 min ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe chiefs to dump colonial regalia

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Nodumo Nyathi never asked for favours

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Alcohol ban extends to supermarkets

4 mins ago | 4 Views

Decorated army general dies

4 mins ago | 4 Views

Mafume allowed to see doctor

5 mins ago | 5 Views

Vehicle radiation checks to start

5 mins ago | 5 Views

US$2,7m heist an inside job

5 mins ago | 16 Views

Commonwealth, sanctions removal Mnangagwa's top priority

6 mins ago | 7 Views

2021 National Budget gets Mnangagwa nod

6 mins ago | 8 Views

Paternity cheat exposed

7 mins ago | 13 Views

Pressure group blasts Chiwenga's 'elitist' lockdown measures

9 mins ago | 14 Views

Zimbabwe's economic outlook for 2021

11 hrs ago | 704 Views

Morocco sets the ball rolling for big boom in women's football

11 hrs ago | 140 Views

The soft peg and local economic stability

11 hrs ago | 305 Views

Police hunting down Sikhala

11 hrs ago | 2229 Views

COVID-19 fears in prisons

11 hrs ago | 509 Views

Police, army restore sanity in Beitbridge

11 hrs ago | 1672 Views

Ex-presidential aide's sons in land rage

11 hrs ago | 1831 Views

Bulawayo slum dwellers survive on sewer water

11 hrs ago | 153 Views

Military chopper rescues marooned Chiredzi families

11 hrs ago | 746 Views

104 test positive to COVID-19 at Beitbridge

11 hrs ago | 389 Views

Gweru dams at full capacity

11 hrs ago | 385 Views

Choruma burial today

11 hrs ago | 512 Views

'UZ defies lockdown'

11 hrs ago | 1232 Views

Dumb advisors, deaf Executive

11 hrs ago | 357 Views

RBZ backs down on exporters' free funds

11 hrs ago | 339 Views

Nurses call off strike

11 hrs ago | 315 Views

Zimbabweans enquire about using veterinary injection for COVID-19

12 hrs ago | 460 Views

Mwonzora gleefully awaiting $2.72 m PPFA payout - reason why MDC will sell-out again come 2023

13 hrs ago | 606 Views

Zimbabwe now a Vampire State

13 hrs ago | 813 Views

'Entire Zimbabwe declared COVID-19 hotspot'

13 hrs ago | 1676 Views

Be responsible or face the law

13 hrs ago | 470 Views

Chamisa claims that Zanu-PF working with MDC-T to obliterate MDC Alliance

14 hrs ago | 1121 Views

4 people rescued after being marooned along Mutirikwi river

14 hrs ago | 675 Views

Chin'ono arrested again

15 hrs ago | 1362 Views

UK bars travellers from Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 2372 Views

Midnight armed robber nabbed

17 hrs ago | 1971 Views

Covid-19 scare at Trojan Mine

17 hrs ago | 915 Views

Picking the best sofa for your living room

18 hrs ago | 854 Views

Indeed, the US never been paragon of democracy, but laughable that a worse tyranny would dare comment

19 hrs ago | 519 Views

Covid-19 where does Africa stand?

20 hrs ago | 663 Views

Stanbic Bank to step up COVID-19 mitigation measures through digitisation

20 hrs ago | 300 Views

Keep knocking at Heaven's door with prayers to God

20 hrs ago | 471 Views

Sikhala to be arrested over a tweet?

21 hrs ago | 3265 Views

Trump's Capitol Hill barbarism to usurp people's vote; not only failed, it backfired

21 hrs ago | 846 Views

Mafume seriously ill, says lawyer

21 hrs ago | 2429 Views

Modalities for exams tweaked

21 hrs ago | 717 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days