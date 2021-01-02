Bhasikiti quits 'wrong basket', says Chamisa must form own party

News / National

by Staff reporter

Kudakwashe Bhasikiti, a man whom history remembers for often being in the wrong political basket, has this time around jumped from the Nelson Chamisa-led MDC Alliance, saying he could no longer belong to a 'non-existent' party.Bhasikiti, who was a member of the MDC Alliance's National Executive Council (NEC), told TellZim News that he is no longer a member of the MDC Alliance which he says now belongs to MDC-T president Douglas Mwonzora.He said he has been at pains to explain to Chamisa that they should rebrand because the MDC Alliance they keep clinging to belongs to Mwonzora and his plea fell on stubborn heads."The Supreme Court ruling changed everything and reverted MDC-T back to its 2014 structures. That meant Thokozani Khupe was now the acting president pending and extra ordinary congress."The congress was held and this meant that the MDC Alliance now belonged to Mwonzora and not Chamisa. We formed MDC Alliance coming from Zimbabwe People First (ZimPF) and we recognized our leader as Chamisa but the tables have turned now since the party now belongs to Mwonzora."I have been clashing with other members that we should rebrand but they were too stubborn to listen. Even vice president Welshman Ncube shared the same view but nobody cared to listen which is why I am distancing myself from the MDC Alliance," said Bhasikiti.He said Chamisa cannot continue believing in a fantasy of him being the president of a party which belongs to another leader."I do not support Mwonzora and I cannot again support Chamisa who does not want to leave Mwonzora's party. If Chamisa were to form another political party then I would support him. He will always have my support if he decides to rebrand."As it stands right now, Chamisa is just but a faction within Mwonzora's party," said Bhasikiti.The former Zanu PF legislator for Mwenezi East and Masvingo provincial affairs minister was kicked out of the ruling party in 2014 along with former Vice President Joyce Mujuru when their Gamatox faction was defeated by the Weevils.Bhasikiti and the Gamatox faction formed the opposition outfit Zimbabwe People First (ZimPF) led by Mujuru before he jumped ship to join the Nelson Chamisa led MDC-T.The move by Bhasikiti proved a bitter pill to swallow for the MDC Alliance in Masvingo who took a dig at him saying he was just an attention seeker.