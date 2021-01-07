Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Job Sikhala arrested

by Staff reporter
50 secs ago | Views
POLICE have arrested MDC Alliance top politician Job Sikhala outside the Harare magistrate's court.

Sikhala, a lawyer, was part of the legal team representing freelance journalist Hopewell Chin'ono who was arrested Friday charged with communicating falsehoods through a tweeting that a junior police officer had killed a baby with a baton stick earlier during the week.

Sikhala claimed via social media Friday that police were looking for him over the same matter.

Both the legislator and Chin'ono were arrested last year charged with violence incitement relating to a planned anti-corruption demonstration which was foiled by security agents July last July.

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Villagers convert scotch cart into ambulance

16 mins ago | 43 Views

ANC's long fight for SA democracy inspiration for Zimbabweans never to give up on struggle for freedom

5 hrs ago | 336 Views

Nurses are essential workers, the police must respect all essential workers

6 hrs ago | 791 Views

Bhasikiti quits 'wrong basket', says Chamisa must form own party

8 hrs ago | 3998 Views

Iran's supreme leader bans Covid-19 vaccines from UK, US

8 hrs ago | 1063 Views

South Africa urges Zimbabweans to self-quarantine

8 hrs ago | 996 Views

Border congestion cleared

8 hrs ago | 930 Views

Lockdown spawns online sex trade

8 hrs ago | 2046 Views

Zimbabwe chiefs to dump colonial regalia

8 hrs ago | 904 Views

Nodumo Nyathi never asked for favours

8 hrs ago | 576 Views

Alcohol ban extends to supermarkets

8 hrs ago | 737 Views

Decorated army general dies

8 hrs ago | 1299 Views

Mafume allowed to see doctor

8 hrs ago | 459 Views

Vehicle radiation checks to start

8 hrs ago | 307 Views

US$2,7m heist an inside job

8 hrs ago | 718 Views

Commonwealth, sanctions removal Mnangagwa's top priority

8 hrs ago | 505 Views

2021 National Budget gets Mnangagwa nod

8 hrs ago | 288 Views

Paternity cheat exposed

8 hrs ago | 711 Views

Pressure group blasts Chiwenga's 'elitist' lockdown measures

8 hrs ago | 603 Views

Zimbabwe's economic outlook for 2021

19 hrs ago | 881 Views

Morocco sets the ball rolling for big boom in women's football

19 hrs ago | 174 Views

The soft peg and local economic stability

19 hrs ago | 441 Views

Police hunting down Sikhala

19 hrs ago | 2775 Views

COVID-19 fears in prisons

19 hrs ago | 587 Views

Police, army restore sanity in Beitbridge

19 hrs ago | 1964 Views

Ex-presidential aide's sons in land rage

19 hrs ago | 2159 Views

Bulawayo slum dwellers survive on sewer water

19 hrs ago | 210 Views

Military chopper rescues marooned Chiredzi families

19 hrs ago | 974 Views

104 test positive to COVID-19 at Beitbridge

19 hrs ago | 525 Views

Gweru dams at full capacity

19 hrs ago | 508 Views

Choruma burial today

19 hrs ago | 652 Views

'UZ defies lockdown'

19 hrs ago | 1724 Views

Dumb advisors, deaf Executive

19 hrs ago | 503 Views

RBZ backs down on exporters' free funds

19 hrs ago | 438 Views

Nurses call off strike

19 hrs ago | 406 Views

Zimbabweans enquire about using veterinary injection for COVID-19

20 hrs ago | 628 Views

Mwonzora gleefully awaiting $2.72 m PPFA payout - reason why MDC will sell-out again come 2023

21 hrs ago | 755 Views

Zimbabwe now a Vampire State

21 hrs ago | 928 Views

'Entire Zimbabwe declared COVID-19 hotspot'

21 hrs ago | 2004 Views

Be responsible or face the law

21 hrs ago | 519 Views

Chamisa claims that Zanu-PF working with MDC-T to obliterate MDC Alliance

22 hrs ago | 1300 Views

4 people rescued after being marooned along Mutirikwi river

22 hrs ago | 720 Views

Chin'ono arrested again

23 hrs ago | 1452 Views

UK bars travellers from Zimbabwe

24 hrs ago | 2593 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days