Job Sikhala arrested

News / National

by Staff reporter

POLICE have arrested MDC Alliance top politician Job Sikhala outside the Harare magistrate's court.Sikhala, a lawyer, was part of the legal team representing freelance journalist Hopewell Chin'ono who was arrested Friday charged with communicating falsehoods through a tweeting that a junior police officer had killed a baby with a baton stick earlier during the week.Sikhala claimed via social media Friday that police were looking for him over the same matter.Both the legislator and Chin'ono were arrested last year charged with violence incitement relating to a planned anti-corruption demonstration which was foiled by security agents July last July.