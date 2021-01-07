Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chin'ono remanded in custody

by Staff reporter
11 secs ago | Views
JOURNALIST Hopewell Chin'ono has been remanded in custody.

This follows his arrest on Friday and subsequent appearance this Saturday charged with communicating falsehoods in a matter involving the violent smashing of a commuter omnibus transport window whose glasses injured a baby who was among Bindura bound passengers earlier in the week.

Initial reports linked the incident to the instant death of the infant, something that police later dismissed as untrue.

Chin'ono will be back in court on 11 January.

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Job Sikhala arrested

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Villagers convert scotch cart into ambulance

17 mins ago | 46 Views

ANC's long fight for SA democracy inspiration for Zimbabweans never to give up on struggle for freedom

5 hrs ago | 338 Views

Nurses are essential workers, the police must respect all essential workers

7 hrs ago | 791 Views

Bhasikiti quits 'wrong basket', says Chamisa must form own party

8 hrs ago | 4002 Views

Iran's supreme leader bans Covid-19 vaccines from UK, US

8 hrs ago | 1065 Views

South Africa urges Zimbabweans to self-quarantine

8 hrs ago | 996 Views

Border congestion cleared

8 hrs ago | 932 Views

Lockdown spawns online sex trade

8 hrs ago | 2046 Views

Zimbabwe chiefs to dump colonial regalia

8 hrs ago | 904 Views

Nodumo Nyathi never asked for favours

8 hrs ago | 576 Views

Alcohol ban extends to supermarkets

8 hrs ago | 737 Views

Decorated army general dies

8 hrs ago | 1300 Views

Mafume allowed to see doctor

8 hrs ago | 460 Views

Vehicle radiation checks to start

8 hrs ago | 307 Views

US$2,7m heist an inside job

8 hrs ago | 718 Views

Commonwealth, sanctions removal Mnangagwa's top priority

8 hrs ago | 505 Views

2021 National Budget gets Mnangagwa nod

8 hrs ago | 288 Views

Paternity cheat exposed

8 hrs ago | 712 Views

Pressure group blasts Chiwenga's 'elitist' lockdown measures

8 hrs ago | 603 Views

Zimbabwe's economic outlook for 2021

19 hrs ago | 881 Views

Morocco sets the ball rolling for big boom in women's football

19 hrs ago | 174 Views

The soft peg and local economic stability

19 hrs ago | 441 Views

Police hunting down Sikhala

19 hrs ago | 2775 Views

COVID-19 fears in prisons

19 hrs ago | 587 Views

Police, army restore sanity in Beitbridge

19 hrs ago | 1966 Views

Ex-presidential aide's sons in land rage

19 hrs ago | 2159 Views

Bulawayo slum dwellers survive on sewer water

19 hrs ago | 210 Views

Military chopper rescues marooned Chiredzi families

19 hrs ago | 974 Views

104 test positive to COVID-19 at Beitbridge

19 hrs ago | 527 Views

Gweru dams at full capacity

19 hrs ago | 508 Views

Choruma burial today

19 hrs ago | 652 Views

'UZ defies lockdown'

19 hrs ago | 1724 Views

Dumb advisors, deaf Executive

19 hrs ago | 503 Views

RBZ backs down on exporters' free funds

19 hrs ago | 438 Views

Nurses call off strike

19 hrs ago | 406 Views

Zimbabweans enquire about using veterinary injection for COVID-19

20 hrs ago | 628 Views

Mwonzora gleefully awaiting $2.72 m PPFA payout - reason why MDC will sell-out again come 2023

21 hrs ago | 755 Views

Zimbabwe now a Vampire State

21 hrs ago | 929 Views

'Entire Zimbabwe declared COVID-19 hotspot'

21 hrs ago | 2004 Views

Be responsible or face the law

21 hrs ago | 519 Views

Chamisa claims that Zanu-PF working with MDC-T to obliterate MDC Alliance

22 hrs ago | 1300 Views

4 people rescued after being marooned along Mutirikwi river

22 hrs ago | 720 Views

Chin'ono arrested again

23 hrs ago | 1452 Views

UK bars travellers from Zimbabwe

24 hrs ago | 2594 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days