Zimbabwe calls for a 'sober reflection' by Washington

Below if Dr Sibusiso Moyo's statement:

Zimbabweans followed, with both shock and deep sadness, the unprecedented scenes of chaos and violence which engulfed Washington's Capitol building on 6 January, leaving in its wake five dead, scores of injured and a trail of vandalism and destruction.



What may have been intended as an orderly protest against an allegedly rigged election was clearly hijacked by anarchists and other criminal elements bent on deliberately creating havoc and mayhem in the very heart of Washington DC, disrupting Congress' confirmation of President-elect Joe Biden as the next President of the United States of America and tarnishing the image and reputation of the United States itself.



For a nation which prides itself on the democratic example it sets for others, and which judges and often punishes others for failing to meet its lofty standards of moral rectitude and governance, the events of 6 January must surely have come as a massive reality-check : a stark reminder that all is far from well within the heart and soul of the self-styled 'leader of the free world'; that America itself is failing to meet the very benchmark standards it demands of all others ; and a clear demonstration that its own governance systems and institutions are far from infallible.



We deeply regret the tragic events of 6 January -most especially the loss of life, the injuries suffered and the defilement of the very symbol of US democracy.



We extend our heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families and friends of the victims of the senseless violence unleashed on that infamous day.



Our hope, as Zimbabweans, is that the reality of such deliberate politically-motivated violence; the reality of systems-failure and of institutional fallibility - especially now, as a new Administration takes office in Washington - may lead to a period of sober reflection amongst US policy and decision-makers, and the emergence of a different, less prescriptive style of US engagement with others - including Zimbabwe. We look forward to working closely with the incoming Biden Administration, and its Africa team, to inject new impetus into our re-engagement efforts and to continue the task of rebuilding a strong, productive bilateral relationship based on mutual understanding and respect.



Just as we are very confident that Americans will swiftly move past the ugliness and chaos of 6 January and the deep polarisation which characterises US society today, so too are we confident that Zimbabwe and the United States will indeed find one another and succeed in rekindling the multi-faceted, cooperative and mutually beneficial relationship we once enjoyed.



Honourable Lt General (Rtd) Dr. Sibusiso Moyo

MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND INTERNATIONAL TRADE

Zimbabwe is doubling down on taking apparent satisfaction in the U.S. Capitol insurrection Wednesday, with Foreign Minister Sibusiso Moyo criticizing the 'politically-motivated violence' and calling for a 'sober reflection' by Washington on its 'prescriptive style' on democracy.President Emmerson Mnangagwa appeared to take delight in the deadly siege by violent pro-Trump mobs on Thursday tweeting, "Yesterday's events showed that the U.S. has no moral right to punish another nation under the guise of upholding democracy. These sanctions must end."