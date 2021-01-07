Zimbabwe COVID-19 cases breach 20,000 mark

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe reported 839 new Covid-19 infections and 15 deaths on Saturday as the country continues to reel from the respiratory virus.The COVID-19 caseload now tops 20,000 and fatalities at 483.On Saturday, 839 new cases were reported as the second surge of the pandemic continued.The latest indicator of infections was gleaned from a massive 3 010 tests.Another 15 fatalities were also reported, taking the death toll to 483.In Bulawayo, 4 were reported to have died, Manicaland 2, Mashonaland East 2, Mashonaland West 5, Midlands 2.Cumulatively, Bulawayo has reported 117 deaths, Harare 177, Manicaland 64, Mashonaland Central 11, Mashonaland East 25, Mashonaland West 29, Midlands 18, Masvingo 24, Matebeleland North 6, Matebeleland South 12.The country is under total lockdown and the latest figures are said to be an indication of the increased movement and interaction of people over the December holiday period.