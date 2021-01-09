Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Rights doctors flag Zimbabwe govt for weak Covid-19 lockdown measures

by Staff reporter
8 secs ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Association of Doctors for Human Rights (ZADHR) has raised concerns over non-compliance to Covid-19 lockdown regulations by some citizens.

The measures were imposed by government a week ago following a surge in fresh Covid-19 cases.

Under the measures, only sectors deemed essential services were exempted from the 30-day lockdown measures.

In a statement Saturday, the doctors group indicated there was a lot of non-compliance among some locals while urging stricter controls by authorities.

"The current lockdown measures announced by government, though welcome, may not provide the much-needed impact in breaking the Covid-19 chain of transmission and help in flattening the Covid19 curve.

"In a snap survey conducted by ZADHR on the 1st day of the lockdown, many non-essential retailers were in operation across the country.

"Additionally, human traffic was witnessed at the country's borders and in inter-provincial travels," said the doctors group.

ZADHR also says there were too many loopholes on letters authorising movement amid reports some retailers were being granted exemption letters to operate in unclear circumstances.

"We reiterate that the scientific basis of a lockdown is predicated upon limiting most, if not all human movement for a period of 14 to 21 days.

"Furthermore, the government must identify provincial hotspots and have tailored measures or different levels of the lockdown depending on the incidence of Covid-19," the doctors said.

The association suggested the limiting of interprovincial travel and setting the demand of COVID 19 certificates for all local travel from all hotspots.

The group also condemned government's decision to allow air travel during the current period owing to the threat of the new strains of Covid-19 from South Africa and the UK.

Doctors urged government to apply proactive measures as opposed to merely reacting to situations.

"The high numbers of travellers during the festive season from these two countries, stricter measures were supposed to have been put in place prior to the holidays," said the association.

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa's govt failed to consult over lockdown, says Veritas

24 secs ago | 0 Views

FC Platinum locked in the bus in Tanzania

1 min ago | 0 Views

Rand suffers virus crisis

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Zimbabwe COVID-19 cases breach 20,000 mark

10 hrs ago | 1422 Views

Family digs yard in search of hidden treasure

11 hrs ago | 2203 Views

Mnangagwa urged to cut holiday as Covid-19 spirals in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 1585 Views

Mnangagwa's security personnel test positive of COVID-19

13 hrs ago | 2277 Views

Mnangagwa's govt has no strategy beyond lockdown

13 hrs ago | 1250 Views

Rare skin disease hits Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 5334 Views

Auditor-General exposes CSC rot

13 hrs ago | 1693 Views

Zimbabwe calls for a 'sober reflection' by Washington

15 hrs ago | 769 Views

Chin'ono remanded in custody

16 hrs ago | 994 Views

Job Sikhala arrested

16 hrs ago | 2267 Views

ANC's long fight for SA democracy inspiration for Zimbabweans never to give up on struggle for freedom

21 hrs ago | 625 Views

Nurses are essential workers, the police must respect all essential workers

22 hrs ago | 1218 Views

Bhasikiti quits 'wrong basket', says Chamisa must form own party

24 hrs ago | 5891 Views

Iran's supreme leader bans Covid-19 vaccines from UK, US

24 hrs ago | 1587 Views

South Africa urges Zimbabweans to self-quarantine

24 hrs ago | 1260 Views

Border congestion cleared

24 hrs ago | 1187 Views

Lockdown spawns online sex trade

24 hrs ago | 2675 Views

Zimbabwe chiefs to dump colonial regalia

24 hrs ago | 1253 Views

Nodumo Nyathi never asked for favours

24 hrs ago | 822 Views

Alcohol ban extends to supermarkets

24 hrs ago | 1022 Views

Decorated army general dies

24 hrs ago | 1879 Views

Mafume allowed to see doctor

24 hrs ago | 563 Views

Vehicle radiation checks to start

09 Jan 2021 at 07:45hrs | 416 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days