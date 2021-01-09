Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Stringent govt lockdown requirements cripple companies

by Staff reporter
19 secs ago | Views
THE ministry of Industry and commerce has given industry a seven day moratorium to obtain exemptions to operate during the 30-day national lockdown while at the same time introducing stringent demands for compliance with the lockdown requirements. The move has been largely condemned as a major impediment to the operations of businesses.]

Government tightened restrictions last week with a 30-day a new lockdown as a result of the surge in covid-19 infections.

Last Tuesday alone there were 1 365 new infections and 34 deaths. This was the highest number of cases and fatalities recorded in 24 hours since the first case was reported in March last year. The recovery rate has also plummeted from 90% to below 70% indicating the severe impact of the pandemic.

There has been outrage over the stringent measures from the largest industry lobby group, the confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (cZI), which says most of their members could not operate last week because staff were unable to report to work because they did not have exemption letters.

Under the new demands, acting secretary in the ministry of Industry Wilson Kaerezi said companies should give their employees individual letters which must be accompanied by the exemption letter from the respective parent ministry.

The letter should state the employee's name, national identity, registration number, the points of commute so that they can only travel for work, the company's line of business or production including an explanation of how that is covered under the existing legislation, working hours and shifts where necessary.

Kaerezi said the letters must be signed only by the chief executive officers or managing directors of companies.

"When companies apply, they should include the following information: brief company profile; certificate of incorporation; cR14; tax clearance certificate (and) Standard Development Fund (SDF) Levy Receipt," he said.

Kaerezi said the definition of essential services for the manufacturing and commerce is as defined in Statutory Instrument 200 of 2020.

He added that companies in the manufacturing, distribution, wholesale, retail, commerce, tourism and hospitality sectors were allowed to make use of the lockdown exemption letters previously issued by their ministries for the next seven working days, during which companies should renew their exemption letters.

CZI vice-president Joseph Gunda told Standardbusiness that industry across the country was suffering as workers were being turned back while fresh demands for clearance to operate during the lockdown were being made.

He said the cZI had been engaging the Industry ministry to expedite processing of applications, but to no avail.

"Now we hear there are fresh requirements from the ministry, they want a motivational letter from the individual company, they want a tax clearance certificate, and Standard Development Levy receipt that you are complying and all these are fresh requirements," Gunda said, adding the requirements were too stringent.

The demands by the government could further impede the operations of companies who are already beset with a number of challenges which include a debilitating liquidity crunch, foreign currency shortages and high inflation.

Source - the standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Rights doctors flag Zimbabwe govt for weak Covid-19 lockdown measures

1 min ago | 1 Views

Mnangagwa's govt failed to consult over lockdown, says Veritas

1 min ago | 1 Views

FC Platinum locked in the bus in Tanzania

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Rand suffers virus crisis

4 mins ago | 3 Views

Zimbabwe COVID-19 cases breach 20,000 mark

10 hrs ago | 1429 Views

Family digs yard in search of hidden treasure

11 hrs ago | 2209 Views

Mnangagwa urged to cut holiday as Covid-19 spirals in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 1586 Views

Mnangagwa's security personnel test positive of COVID-19

13 hrs ago | 2280 Views

Mnangagwa's govt has no strategy beyond lockdown

13 hrs ago | 1254 Views

Rare skin disease hits Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 5341 Views

Auditor-General exposes CSC rot

13 hrs ago | 1696 Views

Zimbabwe calls for a 'sober reflection' by Washington

15 hrs ago | 769 Views

Chin'ono remanded in custody

16 hrs ago | 995 Views

Job Sikhala arrested

16 hrs ago | 2267 Views

ANC's long fight for SA democracy inspiration for Zimbabweans never to give up on struggle for freedom

21 hrs ago | 625 Views

Nurses are essential workers, the police must respect all essential workers

22 hrs ago | 1218 Views

Bhasikiti quits 'wrong basket', says Chamisa must form own party

24 hrs ago | 5893 Views

Iran's supreme leader bans Covid-19 vaccines from UK, US

24 hrs ago | 1588 Views

South Africa urges Zimbabweans to self-quarantine

24 hrs ago | 1261 Views

Border congestion cleared

24 hrs ago | 1187 Views

Lockdown spawns online sex trade

24 hrs ago | 2676 Views

Zimbabwe chiefs to dump colonial regalia

24 hrs ago | 1254 Views

Nodumo Nyathi never asked for favours

24 hrs ago | 822 Views

Alcohol ban extends to supermarkets

24 hrs ago | 1024 Views

Decorated army general dies

09 Jan 2021 at 07:45hrs | 1879 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days