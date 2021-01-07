Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Police bust NRZ fuel theft scam

by Staff reporter
15 secs ago | Views
POLICE in Bulawayo have bust a fuel syndicate and arrested five people, two of them National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) workers for stealing more than 1 400 litres of diesel from the parastatal's locomotives valued at Z$150 000 which they were selling on the black market.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the arrest which occurred on Thursday when police pounced on Taurai Moyo (40) of Nketa, Thomas Musavengana (44), of Sizinda an engineman at NRZ, Oliver Mapenduka (45) of Sizinda, a security guard at NRZ, Perfect Mpala of Lobengula West and Bawinile Ndlovu of Mzilikazi.

They allegedly stole 1 480 litres of diesel from NRZ station in Bulawayo.

Insp Ncube said the five were arrested in Thorngrove where they were storing the diesel before selling it on the black market after police got a tip-off from members of the public.

"I can confirm that police in Bulawayo are investigating a case of theft of fuel and on January 7, 2021 at around 3pm, police arrested five accused persons in connection with the matter," said Insp Ncube.

Circumstances according to police are that on 7 January, 2021 at about 10am police received information to the effect that the accused persons Moyo, Ndlovu and Mpala were dealing in fuel (diesel) at their work place in Thorngrove, which was believed to have been stolen.

Police proceeded to the given address and conducted surveillances. The team observed that the accused persons had just arrived at the premises and offloaded some drums of diesel from their vehicle, a Ford Ranger registration number ABA 4348 belonging to Moyo.

Insp Ncube said the police raided the garage and recovered the stolen fuel.

"The team pounced at the garage and arrested the above-mentioned trio. A search was conducted at the premises leading to the recovery of four 200-litre drums, two 210-litre drums and seven containers of 25 litres of diesel.

"The accused persons were interviewed and revealed that they had stolen the diesel from NRZ trains by means of draining it. The three accused persons implicated NRZ employees Musavengana and Mapenduka whom they connived with to drain fuel from the trains.

"The accused indicated that they had drained the diesel from a train in Nyamandlovu area. Moyo then led police to the two NRZ employees," he said.

Insp Ncube said police recovered 1 480 litres of fuel from the suspects.

"The accused persons were taken to and detained at Western Commonage. Total quantity of diesel recovered is 1 480 litres valued at $149 332-00," he said.

Source - sundaynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

BCC purchases and installs defective water pumps

36 secs ago | 0 Views

'Sikhala, Chin'ono charged under non-existent falsehoods law'

56 secs ago | 2 Views

Shelters in Limpopo overwhelmed by stranded Zimbabweans

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Stringent govt lockdown requirements cripple companies

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Rights doctors flag Zimbabwe govt for weak Covid-19 lockdown measures

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Mnangagwa's govt failed to consult over lockdown, says Veritas

3 mins ago | 2 Views

FC Platinum locked in the bus in Tanzania

4 mins ago | 3 Views

Rand suffers virus crisis

6 mins ago | 6 Views

Zimbabwe COVID-19 cases breach 20,000 mark

10 hrs ago | 1435 Views

Family digs yard in search of hidden treasure

11 hrs ago | 2224 Views

Mnangagwa urged to cut holiday as Covid-19 spirals in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 1590 Views

Mnangagwa's security personnel test positive of COVID-19

13 hrs ago | 2289 Views

Mnangagwa's govt has no strategy beyond lockdown

13 hrs ago | 1258 Views

Rare skin disease hits Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 5356 Views

Auditor-General exposes CSC rot

13 hrs ago | 1699 Views

Zimbabwe calls for a 'sober reflection' by Washington

15 hrs ago | 769 Views

Chin'ono remanded in custody

16 hrs ago | 997 Views

Job Sikhala arrested

16 hrs ago | 2270 Views

ANC's long fight for SA democracy inspiration for Zimbabweans never to give up on struggle for freedom

21 hrs ago | 626 Views

Nurses are essential workers, the police must respect all essential workers

23 hrs ago | 1218 Views

Bhasikiti quits 'wrong basket', says Chamisa must form own party

24 hrs ago | 5895 Views

Iran's supreme leader bans Covid-19 vaccines from UK, US

24 hrs ago | 1589 Views

South Africa urges Zimbabweans to self-quarantine

24 hrs ago | 1261 Views

Border congestion cleared

24 hrs ago | 1187 Views

Lockdown spawns online sex trade

24 hrs ago | 2677 Views

Zimbabwe chiefs to dump colonial regalia

24 hrs ago | 1254 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days