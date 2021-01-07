Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe to receive its first batch of the Covid-19 vaccine in weeks

by Staff reporter
36 secs ago | Views
Zimbabwe could receive its first batch of the Covid-19 vaccine next month, with Government now finalising its national vaccine deployment plan and training of health care workers who will administer the inoculations, it has been established.

The country is preparing to take delivery of the vaccines procured under a global ground-breaking initiative led by the World Health Organisation, known as Covax, which plans to secure and distribute billions of doses of vaccines to African countries, once licensed and approved.

The initiative has since secured 2 billion doses of the life-saving jabs, which will be distributed equitably to all participating nations beginning end of this month.

Last week, WHO announced that most African countries will start taking delivery of the vaccines between the end of January and mid-February.

WHO's head of vaccines, Ms Kate O'Brien announced that the first of vaccines will reach African shores within weeks.

Our Harare Bureau has gathered that Government will tomorrow finalise crafting of the country's vaccine deployment plan ahead of the vaccine's arrival in Harare.

Health and Child Care Deputy Minister, Dr John Mangwiro said training of health care workers, who will administer the jabs, is nearing completion.

Authorities are using data gathered from two extensive studies, commissioned to assess the country's readiness for deployment of the vaccination jabs, to prepare for the imminent roll-out.

"We are arranging logistics for deployment and training health care workers in preparation for the roll-out," said Dr Mangwiro.

"We have set up a logistics committee that is working on that.

"In terms of timelines for distribution, we will only have a concrete answer next week (this week).

"We are working with speed to ensure that we are ready when we start receiving the vaccines.

"However, we are still working on a logistics plan that will include the distribution timelines.

"As you can see, a lot of countries are now working on getting the vaccines and we are also working in the same direction."

Frontline health care workers and the elderly who are most vulnerable to the virus will be prioritised when the vaccines are deployed.

Source - sundaynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Teachers warned on private lessons

18 secs ago | 0 Views

Police bust NRZ fuel theft scam

1 min ago | 0 Views

BCC purchases and installs defective water pumps

2 mins ago | 0 Views

'Sikhala, Chin'ono charged under non-existent falsehoods law'

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Shelters in Limpopo overwhelmed by stranded Zimbabweans

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Stringent govt lockdown requirements cripple companies

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Rights doctors flag Zimbabwe govt for weak Covid-19 lockdown measures

4 mins ago | 2 Views

Mnangagwa's govt failed to consult over lockdown, says Veritas

5 mins ago | 2 Views

FC Platinum locked in the bus in Tanzania

5 mins ago | 5 Views

Rand suffers virus crisis

7 mins ago | 6 Views

Zimbabwe COVID-19 cases breach 20,000 mark

11 hrs ago | 1438 Views

Family digs yard in search of hidden treasure

11 hrs ago | 2231 Views

Mnangagwa urged to cut holiday as Covid-19 spirals in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 1592 Views

Mnangagwa's security personnel test positive of COVID-19

13 hrs ago | 2292 Views

Mnangagwa's govt has no strategy beyond lockdown

13 hrs ago | 1260 Views

Rare skin disease hits Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 5362 Views

Auditor-General exposes CSC rot

13 hrs ago | 1704 Views

Zimbabwe calls for a 'sober reflection' by Washington

15 hrs ago | 771 Views

Chin'ono remanded in custody

16 hrs ago | 997 Views

Job Sikhala arrested

16 hrs ago | 2270 Views

ANC's long fight for SA democracy inspiration for Zimbabweans never to give up on struggle for freedom

21 hrs ago | 627 Views

Nurses are essential workers, the police must respect all essential workers

23 hrs ago | 1218 Views

Bhasikiti quits 'wrong basket', says Chamisa must form own party

24 hrs ago | 5897 Views

Iran's supreme leader bans Covid-19 vaccines from UK, US

24 hrs ago | 1589 Views

South Africa urges Zimbabweans to self-quarantine

24 hrs ago | 1261 Views

Border congestion cleared

24 hrs ago | 1187 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days