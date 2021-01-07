Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man hangs self in bedroom

by Simbarashe Sithole/Lloyd Rabaya
3 hrs ago | Views
Villagers of  Jeki 1, Centenary were left shell-shocked after a 39-Year-Old man hung himself with a cloth on  Thursday morning after his wife went to fetch water. 


Mashonaland Central spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the death of Paul Mapondera.

It is alleged that Mapondera retired to bed with his wife Rice Renika (33) at around 8 pm. The following day at around 5.45 am, the wife woke up and went to fetch water from a borehole leaving her husband asleep. 

She returned at around 7 am and discovered her husband's body  hanging from a roof beam in their bedroom hut.

Renika then informed her mother in-law Ririma Mapondera (79) who then cut off the cloth which was used by the deceased in the suicide. 

She then informed her neighbour Mermoth Ben (50) who filed a police report at Centenary police. 

The police attended the scene and conveyed the corpse to St Albert's Hospital mortuary for postmortem.
 The police are appealing to the public to seek third part if they are  facing challenges. 

"It is worrisome that at the time the nation is fighting COVID-19, someone chooses to take away his life," Inspector Mundembe said.

Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

South African editors hits out at Zanu-PF's Tafadzwa Tuboy Mugwadi and Mnangagwa govt

51 mins ago | 313 Views

Aunt sets rapist upon niece

2 hrs ago | 641 Views

We shall overcome someday

2 hrs ago | 274 Views

Double cab washed away on submerged Gweru River Bridge

2 hrs ago | 1107 Views

Khama Billiat marries second wife

3 hrs ago | 2325 Views

The white man behind Mnangagwa's Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme

3 hrs ago | 1505 Views

Ramaphosa dares Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 1791 Views

Experts predict surge in Covid-19 cases

3 hrs ago | 564 Views

Zimbabwe workers under siege, claims Global Report

3 hrs ago | 304 Views

Guard shoots two women

3 hrs ago | 424 Views

Kuvimba: How to hide a mining giant in plain sight

3 hrs ago | 304 Views

Over 41 000 returnees pass through Beitbridge

3 hrs ago | 192 Views

City vendor dies after cheap whisky binge

3 hrs ago | 301 Views

Injiva runs over juvenile

3 hrs ago | 343 Views

Bulawayo residents clash over positions

3 hrs ago | 174 Views

Covid-19 positive students spend festive season at school

3 hrs ago | 86 Views

15 years on, no sanitation for Hlalani Kuhle beneficiaries

3 hrs ago | 47 Views

Bulawayo City Council fails to fix online health glitches

3 hrs ago | 14 Views

Novuyo Seagirl relocates to SA

3 hrs ago | 119 Views

Have funerals become super spreaders of Covid-19?

3 hrs ago | 118 Views

Zimbabwe must give Matebeleland a chance to manage own affairs

3 hrs ago | 172 Views

Reasons why by-elections spook Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 89 Views

Zimbabwe to introduce new banknotes soon

3 hrs ago | 461 Views

Two cops murder suspect, torch corpse

3 hrs ago | 239 Views

US$2,7m heist: Trio remanded in custody

3 hrs ago | 254 Views

Farmers face water logging

3 hrs ago | 114 Views

Qoki ZiNdlovukazi women set up economic revolution

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

BCC applies to borrow US$51m

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zanu-PF to decide Rtd Brig-General Moyo hero status

3 hrs ago | 163 Views

Funds missing at Mzingwane High

3 hrs ago | 249 Views

Bulawayo to avail 2 400 stands

4 hrs ago | 230 Views

Teachers warned on private lessons

4 hrs ago | 134 Views

Zimbabwe to receive its first batch of the Covid-19 vaccine in weeks

4 hrs ago | 288 Views

Police bust NRZ fuel theft scam

4 hrs ago | 246 Views

BCC purchases and installs defective water pumps

4 hrs ago | 77 Views

'Sikhala, Chin'ono charged under non-existent falsehoods law'

4 hrs ago | 179 Views

Shelters in Limpopo overwhelmed by stranded Zimbabweans

4 hrs ago | 94 Views

Stringent govt lockdown requirements cripple companies

4 hrs ago | 94 Views

Rights doctors flag Zimbabwe govt for weak Covid-19 lockdown measures

4 hrs ago | 47 Views

Mnangagwa's govt failed to consult over lockdown, says Veritas

4 hrs ago | 130 Views

FC Platinum locked in the bus in Tanzania

4 hrs ago | 334 Views

Rand suffers virus crisis

4 hrs ago | 341 Views

Zimbabwe COVID-19 cases breach 20,000 mark

14 hrs ago | 1575 Views

Family digs yard in search of hidden treasure

15 hrs ago | 2450 Views

Mnangagwa urged to cut holiday as Covid-19 spirals in Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 1823 Views

Mnangagwa's security personnel test positive of COVID-19

17 hrs ago | 2588 Views

Mnangagwa's govt has no strategy beyond lockdown

17 hrs ago | 1373 Views

Rare skin disease hits Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 5839 Views

Auditor-General exposes CSC rot

17 hrs ago | 1861 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days