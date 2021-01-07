Man hangs self in bedroom

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole/Lloyd Rabaya

Villagers of Jeki 1, Centenary were left shell-shocked after a 39-Year-Old man hung himself with a cloth on Thursday morning after his wife went to fetch water.

Mashonaland Central spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the death of Paul Mapondera.It is alleged that Mapondera retired to bed with his wife Rice Renika (33) at around 8 pm. The following day at around 5.45 am, the wife woke up and went to fetch water from a borehole leaving her husband asleep.She returned at around 7 am and discovered her husband's body hanging from a roof beam in their bedroom hut.Renika then informed her mother in-law Ririma Mapondera (79) who then cut off the cloth which was used by the deceased in the suicide.She then informed her neighbour Mermoth Ben (50) who filed a police report at Centenary police.The police attended the scene and conveyed the corpse to St Albert's Hospital mortuary for postmortem.The police are appealing to the public to seek third part if they are facing challenges."It is worrisome that at the time the nation is fighting COVID-19, someone chooses to take away his life," Inspector Mundembe said.