Khama Billiat marries second wife

News / National

by Staff reporter

Esnath Munyedawo - Khama Billiat's First Wife

City Press reports that Popular Zimbabwean footballer, Khama Billiat, has married a second wife, Trace TV presenter, Nomcebo 'Dot' Mthethwa'.Billiat recently paid Lobola for the young socialite who comes from eMpangeni in KZN.Nomcebo's mother, Smaniso Mthetwa, confirmed that Billiat was engaged to her daughter and referred all questions to the couple.When contacted for comment, Billiat laughed and hung up the phone. Billiat is already married to his wife of 10 years Esnath Munyedawo (38). The two have a daughter together.Nomcebo requested maximum privacy in her relationship with Billiat.Please read the full story in today's City Press - 10 January 2020.