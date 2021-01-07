News / National
Double cab washed away on submerged Gweru River Bridge
3 hrs ago | Views
This morning a double cab vehicle with an unknown number of passengers was washed away by floods trying to cross submerged Gweru River Bridge on the Matobo Road.
Sub Aqua unit on its way to for retrieval efforts.
Government spokesperson, Nick Mangwana released the information on his Twitter account.
Source - Byo24News