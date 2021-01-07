Double cab washed away on submerged Gweru River Bridge

News / National

by Staff reporter

This morning a double cab vehicle with an unknown number of passengers was washed away by floods trying to cross submerged Gweru River Bridge on the Matobo Road.Sub Aqua unit on its way to for retrieval efforts.Government spokesperson, Nick Mangwana released the information on his Twitter account.Said Mangwana, "This morning a double cab vehicle with unknown number of passengers was washed away by floods trying to cross submerged Gweru River Bridge on the Matobo Road. Sub Aqua unit on its way to for retrieval efforts. Let's be careful and avoid crossing flooded roads, bridges and rivers."