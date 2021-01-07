Latest News Editor's Choice


Aunt sets rapist upon niece

by Simbarashe Sithole
A Mount Darwin aunt allegedly set a rapist upon her niece on New Year's Eve and threatened the minor with death if she exposed the crime.

Both the aunt and rapist have since been arrested and appeared before a Bindura magistrate for initial remand.

The aunt, Luckness Nyandangu (20) and the alleged rapist Takudzwa Bamava were remanded in custody to 21 January by magistrate Tendai Chifamba.

Prosecutor Vincent Marunya alleged that on December 31 the duo was watching Nyau dancers till late in Mount Darwin.

They hatched a plan to rape the 13-year-old girl who was sleeping in Nyandangu's bedroom.

Bamava entered the room and threatened the minor with death if she screamed for help.

He allegedly raped her once, left the room before, the aunt came with further death threats on the complainant if she dared to expose the rape.

The matter came to light on January 6 when the complainant went to her mother's house in the next village where she divulged the incident.

The mother escorted the victim to file a police report which culminated in the arrest of the accused.

