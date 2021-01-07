Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

South African editors hits out at Zanu-PF's Tafadzwa Tuboy Mugwadi and Mnangagwa govt

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef), which was accused by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) of being fascist and biased in its reporting, has called for the release of Zimbabwean journalist cum political activist Hopewell Chin'ono and an end to the online abuse of female journalists.
The call comes after that country's governing party Zanu-PF's director of information and publicity, Tafadzwa Tuboy Mugwadi, directed "sexist and misogynistic vitriol" at SABC foreign editor Sophie Mokoena.

"Sanef has sadly noted the blatant sexist and misogynistic vitriol directed from Mugwadi to... Mokoena in a bid to intimidate, harass and stop her from doing her job of reporting on Zimbabwe and the continent," the organisation said.

"Mugwadi seems to have taken it personally that Mokoena asked tough questions about the whereabouts of Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa amid the coronavirus crisis in the country."

Sanef has advised Mugwadi and Zanu-PF to direct any complaints about Mokoena's reporting to the SABC management and the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa (BCCSA).

Attacks on journalists 'not new'

But the organisation said attacks on female journalists were not new.

"In September 2020, we expressed our serious concern about the vicious online and social media trolling of women journalists and media workers in Zimbabwe. At the time, we cautioned against the tweets by George Charamba, the press secretary in the Office of the President of Zimbabwe and permanent secretary in the Ministry of Information of Zimbabwe, who was behind the attacks on Mokoena and a colleague Peter Ndoro.

"We cautioned that Charamba's actions - assisted by Nick Mangwana, secretary for information in Zimbabwe - were creating significant professional harm. We asked them to stop," Sanef said.

'Relentless harassment'

Sanef has also called for an end to "the relentless intimidation and harassment" of Chin'ono, an award-winning freelance journalist and documentary filmmaker.

Chin'ono was arrested for the third time on Friday after tweeting about an incident in which a child died after allegedly being beaten by a police officer.

"Chin'ono was among many Zimbabweans who tweeted about the incident, demanding answers. In response, the police offered a different version of events in a statement," Sanef said.

Chin'ono was arrested in July on charges of inciting violent anti-government protests, and again in November on charges of obstructing justice.

"Sanef believes that this hostile environment is a direct attack on freedom of expression," the organisation said.
EFF once said Sanef was trying to shut down the EFF to campaign for the ruling party. Senior journalists, including SANEF members, have been linked to President Cyril Ramaphosa's controversial #ThumaMina media WhatsApp group. The group received particular scorn from the EFF, which claimed it was evidence that certain journalists were part of a 'cabal' openly supporting the Ramaphosa faction.


Source - news24

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Aunt sets rapist upon niece

2 hrs ago | 817 Views

We shall overcome someday

3 hrs ago | 329 Views

Double cab washed away on submerged Gweru River Bridge

3 hrs ago | 1317 Views

Khama Billiat marries second wife

3 hrs ago | 2780 Views

Man hangs self in bedroom

3 hrs ago | 1128 Views

The white man behind Mnangagwa's Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme

3 hrs ago | 1768 Views

Ramaphosa dares Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 1949 Views

Experts predict surge in Covid-19 cases

4 hrs ago | 633 Views

Zimbabwe workers under siege, claims Global Report

4 hrs ago | 334 Views

Guard shoots two women

4 hrs ago | 472 Views

Kuvimba: How to hide a mining giant in plain sight

4 hrs ago | 346 Views

Over 41 000 returnees pass through Beitbridge

4 hrs ago | 212 Views

City vendor dies after cheap whisky binge

4 hrs ago | 341 Views

Injiva runs over juvenile

4 hrs ago | 399 Views

Bulawayo residents clash over positions

4 hrs ago | 195 Views

Covid-19 positive students spend festive season at school

4 hrs ago | 102 Views

15 years on, no sanitation for Hlalani Kuhle beneficiaries

4 hrs ago | 51 Views

Bulawayo City Council fails to fix online health glitches

4 hrs ago | 20 Views

Novuyo Seagirl relocates to SA

4 hrs ago | 135 Views

Have funerals become super spreaders of Covid-19?

4 hrs ago | 130 Views

Zimbabwe must give Matebeleland a chance to manage own affairs

4 hrs ago | 192 Views

Reasons why by-elections spook Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 104 Views

Zimbabwe to introduce new banknotes soon

4 hrs ago | 502 Views

Two cops murder suspect, torch corpse

4 hrs ago | 261 Views

US$2,7m heist: Trio remanded in custody

4 hrs ago | 275 Views

Farmers face water logging

4 hrs ago | 117 Views

Qoki ZiNdlovukazi women set up economic revolution

4 hrs ago | 68 Views

BCC applies to borrow US$51m

4 hrs ago | 67 Views

Zanu-PF to decide Rtd Brig-General Moyo hero status

4 hrs ago | 171 Views

Funds missing at Mzingwane High

4 hrs ago | 273 Views

Bulawayo to avail 2 400 stands

4 hrs ago | 242 Views

Teachers warned on private lessons

4 hrs ago | 138 Views

Zimbabwe to receive its first batch of the Covid-19 vaccine in weeks

4 hrs ago | 305 Views

Police bust NRZ fuel theft scam

4 hrs ago | 257 Views

BCC purchases and installs defective water pumps

4 hrs ago | 82 Views

'Sikhala, Chin'ono charged under non-existent falsehoods law'

4 hrs ago | 192 Views

Shelters in Limpopo overwhelmed by stranded Zimbabweans

4 hrs ago | 97 Views

Stringent govt lockdown requirements cripple companies

4 hrs ago | 101 Views

Rights doctors flag Zimbabwe govt for weak Covid-19 lockdown measures

4 hrs ago | 53 Views

Mnangagwa's govt failed to consult over lockdown, says Veritas

4 hrs ago | 136 Views

FC Platinum locked in the bus in Tanzania

4 hrs ago | 350 Views

Rand suffers virus crisis

4 hrs ago | 359 Views

Zimbabwe COVID-19 cases breach 20,000 mark

15 hrs ago | 1587 Views

Family digs yard in search of hidden treasure

15 hrs ago | 2461 Views

Mnangagwa urged to cut holiday as Covid-19 spirals in Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 1851 Views

Mnangagwa's security personnel test positive of COVID-19

17 hrs ago | 2627 Views

Mnangagwa's govt has no strategy beyond lockdown

17 hrs ago | 1381 Views

Rare skin disease hits Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 5891 Views

Auditor-General exposes CSC rot

17 hrs ago | 1872 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days