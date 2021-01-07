Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ANC delegate to Harare told Zanu-PF they want to oust Ramaphosa

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A Zimbabwean senior ruling Zanu-PF official told The NewsHawks that when South Africa's governing ANC leaders visited Harare in Sept 2020 to discuss the Zimbabwe crisis, one of them intimated that they want to oust President Cyril Ramaphosa, hence talks were not a priority at all.

The Zanu-PF official also said after they were informed by one of  the senior ANC leaders that the priority was ousting Ramaphosa not addressing the Zimbabwe crisis, they felt secure, hence their open defiance of the South African government and Ramaphosa over the intervention.

Zanu-PF sources claim the scandal that followed the ANC delegation flying to Harare using a SA National Defence Force air force jet was leaked by a senior Luthuli House official due to divisions among them.

SA Defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula was part of the delegation.


The ANC later apologised and then pledged to refund government for costs incurred when its delegation hitched a ride on a South African Air Force plane to Zimbabwe. This was after a political storm over the incident that exposed the ANC's apparent abuse of state resources.

The Zanu-PF official also said they agreed with the ANC delegate the Zimbabwe crisis is not an urgent issue - in fact there is no crisis. For Zanu-PF, the worry is the ANC meetings with G40 leaders and that has remained a bone of contention, he said.

ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule has met with senior G40 leaders, Saviour Kasukuwere, Walter  Muzembi and Patrick Zhuwao. Zanu-PF complained about this. It also protested why ANC was not reining in militant SA opposition EFF leader Julius Malema who is critical of President Mnangagwa.

The ANC leadership told Zanu-PF officials it will continue to meet with any Zimbabweans who are legal in South Africa like it did with President Mnangagwa when he fled from Mugabe and that it won't muzzle Malema as that is not possible in a democracy.

This has also stoked tensions.

Meanwhile, South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa has invited Zimbabwe's Zanu-PF director of information Tafadzwa Mugwadi to reveal his threatened "bombshell" regarding a recent visit by an ANC delegation to Zimbabwe.

Mugwadi has been embroiled in a prolonged war of words with SABC foreign editor Sophie Mokoena over what he claims to be biased reporting by South Africa's public broadcaster.

Mugwadi recently wrote on Twitter: "If the ANC and SABC News do not restrain and reign [rein in] Sophie Mokoena whose fake news reporting and tweeting is directed at undermining a neighbouring country and President E.D Mnangagwa for no apparent reason, I will seek permission to leak a bombshell on why the ANC delegation came".

Speaking to the SABC as the ANC marked its 109th anniversary this past week, Ramaphosa said Mugwadi could reveal his "bombshell".

"In relation to Zimbabwe, I don't know what the representative of Zanu-PF was talking about. I'm sure he will be willing to share all that with the ANC and with all of us. We sent a delegation, as the African National Congress, to Zimbabwe because Zanu-PF is a sister party to us.

"We have deep and strong links with Zanu-PF and it [the trip] was to express concern and also to find out what's happening and to see the extent to which we can either be supportive and to fully understand what is happening. So as far as we are concerned there is nothing amiss and there is nothing we could say we have to hide.

"At government level, I appointed three envoys who went to Zimbabwe and we continue to interact with Zimbabwe, and I am also in contact with President Mnangagwa on an ongoing basis," Ramaphosa said.

Mugwadi, also the Zanu-PF spokesperson, made the threat in reaction to what he has called "hostile reportage" against Zimbabwe and Zanu-PF by the SABC, and allegedly spearheaded by Mokoena, who often tags Mnangagwa in her Twitter posts.

Some of her tweets have, however, been flagged as "fake news", particularly by Zanu-PF, as the pictures "depict incidents that did not happen in Zimbabwe".

Recently, Mokoena asked Mnangagwa to explain the situation at the Beitbridge border post as thousands of Zimbabweans queued to enter South Africa.

On Sunday, Mokoena tackled Mugwadi, accusing him of floor-crossing and singing for his supper, joining Zanu-PF after he was previously an active member of the opposition-aligned Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU).

Mokoena shared a picture to her legion of followers, allegedly depicting Mugwadi attending an event of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change.

In some of his tweets, Mugwadi has called Mokoena "an embattled marriage wrecker in newsrooms" and in another tweet Mugwadi said Mokoena was "a concubine" of a senior ANC leader. He also accused Mokoena of dating one of Zimbabwe's former cabinet ministers who had fled to South Africa.

The South African National Editors Forum (Sanef) has also called on the Zanu-PF leadership to step in and discipline Mugwadi. On Saturday, Sanef said Mugwadi's remarks against Mokoena were a bid to "intimidate, harass, and stop her from doing her job ".

Source - thenewshawk

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Traffic flow normalising at Beitbridge border

39 mins ago | 41 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa must put Mugwadi in line, says Ibbo Mandaza

1 hr ago | 223 Views

WATCH: Ease of doing export business to underpin ZimTrade’s mandate in NDS 1

1 hr ago | 60 Views

How can bitcoin make you rich? Let's tell you!

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

How can bitcoin make you rich? Let's tell you!

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

What are some highly important terms related to bitcoin? Checkout the details!

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Bitcoin trading - Know the secrets to get successful!

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Check out some highly important considerations for finding a suitable bitcoin trading market!

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Zimbabwe journalists dogged by poor wages, harassment

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

Zanu-PF's Mugwadi, Sophie Mokoena in catfight over 'fake news'

3 hrs ago | 898 Views

'Mwonzora should promptly engage the ruling Zanu PF'

4 hrs ago | 776 Views

Virus out of control - Zimbabwe Vigil Diary

5 hrs ago | 2086 Views

Tapambgwa leaves Stanbic bank

5 hrs ago | 900 Views

'Buy Zimbabwe' will never succeed as long as local companies produce sub-standard goods and services

5 hrs ago | 245 Views

An independent state is the only viable option for the people of Mthwakazi from the MLF president

5 hrs ago | 409 Views

Zimbabwean arrested for issuing fake Covid-19 certificates in Namibia

6 hrs ago | 1049 Views

South African editors hit out at Zanu-PF's Tafadzwa Tuboy Mugwadi and Mnangagwa govt

10 hrs ago | 2795 Views

Aunt sets rapist upon niece

11 hrs ago | 2596 Views

We shall overcome someday

11 hrs ago | 735 Views

Double cab washed away on submerged Gweru River Bridge

11 hrs ago | 2874 Views

Khama Billiat marries second wife

12 hrs ago | 6959 Views

Man hangs self in bedroom

12 hrs ago | 2530 Views

The white man behind Mnangagwa's Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme

12 hrs ago | 3832 Views

Ramaphosa dares Zanu-PF

12 hrs ago | 3711 Views

Experts predict surge in Covid-19 cases

12 hrs ago | 1275 Views

Zimbabwe workers under siege, claims Global Report

12 hrs ago | 667 Views

Guard shoots two women

12 hrs ago | 897 Views

Kuvimba: How to hide a mining giant in plain sight

12 hrs ago | 812 Views

Over 41 000 returnees pass through Beitbridge

12 hrs ago | 401 Views

City vendor dies after cheap whisky binge

12 hrs ago | 700 Views

Injiva runs over juvenile

12 hrs ago | 820 Views

Bulawayo residents clash over positions

12 hrs ago | 367 Views

Covid-19 positive students spend festive season at school

12 hrs ago | 238 Views

15 years on, no sanitation for Hlalani Kuhle beneficiaries

12 hrs ago | 125 Views

Bulawayo City Council fails to fix online health glitches

12 hrs ago | 45 Views

Novuyo Seagirl relocates to SA

12 hrs ago | 267 Views

Have funerals become super spreaders of Covid-19?

12 hrs ago | 248 Views

Zimbabwe must give Matebeleland a chance to manage own affairs

12 hrs ago | 369 Views

Reasons why by-elections spook Zanu-PF

12 hrs ago | 222 Views

Zimbabwe to introduce new banknotes soon

13 hrs ago | 880 Views

Two cops murder suspect, torch corpse

13 hrs ago | 484 Views

US$2,7m heist: Trio remanded in custody

13 hrs ago | 555 Views

Farmers face water logging

13 hrs ago | 215 Views

Qoki ZiNdlovukazi women set up economic revolution

13 hrs ago | 157 Views

BCC applies to borrow US$51m

13 hrs ago | 149 Views

Zanu-PF to decide Rtd Brig-General Moyo hero status

13 hrs ago | 320 Views

Funds missing at Mzingwane High

13 hrs ago | 502 Views

Bulawayo to avail 2 400 stands

13 hrs ago | 481 Views

Teachers warned on private lessons

13 hrs ago | 310 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days