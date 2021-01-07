Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa fumes over Mafume's health situation

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
INCARCERATED Harare mayor Jacob Mafume's health condition continues to deteriorate with MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa taking to Twitter to claim the tormented city father was being denied access to medical doctors of his choice by prison officials.

The MDC Alliance official was arrested last month facing bribery allegations.

This was a week after the High Court had granted him bail in his earlier case involving alleged corruption.

Party president Nelson Chamisa said Sunday the city father's condition was getting worse.

"The Mayor of Harare, Cnlr Jacob Mafume's health has deteriorated drastically whilst being held in remand prison. The right to health is fundamental for all citizens including even for those in prison. Mayor Mafume deserves proper medical attention by a doctor of his choice," said the opposition leader.

Chamisa said the mayor's continued imprisonment without trial to establish his culpability in the alleged offences violated the legal presumption of innocence until proven guilty doctrine.

"Mayor Mafume has not been convicted of any crime," Chamisa said.

"The law regards him as innocent until proven guilty. He has spent a month in remand prison. Pre-trial incarceration is abuse of law. The Mayor must be treated with dignity that every citizen deserves. Right to life is inalienable!"

Activists are also calling on authorities to release the mayor.

Mafume's lawyer Tonderai Bhatasara also confirmed the mayor's difficult situation.

"The situation is bad. He was given antibiotics by prison doctors, but it's not helping. He has changed. He is in pain and he is visibly sick," said the lawyer, adding, he has not seen his client in the past two days.

MDC Alliance secretary general Charlton Hwende also said prison officials had alerted him of Mafume's poor health condition.

"A prison guard has alerted us that our detained Mayor Jacob Mafume is now seriously ill and requires urgent Medical help. The situation is very bad."

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

We look up to the MDC Alliance

21 mins ago | 45 Views

Nyanhongo takes over as Stanbic CE effective 1 Janaury 2021

24 mins ago | 19 Views

New Initiative: German Automotive Industry intensifies links to Africa

30 mins ago | 9 Views

BREAKING: Chamisa's spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere arrested

2 hrs ago | 1527 Views

Ramaphosa hits out at ANC's integrity commission after dodging it for 18 months

2 hrs ago | 346 Views

Mass exodus from WhatsApp to Signal and Telegram

2 hrs ago | 1544 Views

Covid-19 will wipe us out if we are not careful'

2 hrs ago | 836 Views

Zanu-PF distances self from Mugwadi utterances on ANC

3 hrs ago | 596 Views

Swept away car sighted, 6 feared dead

3 hrs ago | 1269 Views

Mthwakazi donates wheelchair to gukurahundi victim

3 hrs ago | 208 Views

Cont Mhlanga forgives all those he wanted to sue

3 hrs ago | 379 Views

Police nab suspected armed robbers

3 hrs ago | 561 Views

LP gas shortage hits Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 259 Views

Gweru Council hires Harare parking company without going to tender

3 hrs ago | 137 Views

SA MPs to visit Beitbridge, Mozambique borders

3 hrs ago | 225 Views

Lawyers finally listed among essential services

3 hrs ago | 138 Views

Govt warns on flooded rivers

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Brig-Gen Moyo national hero

3 hrs ago | 264 Views

Mugwadi is just a mere Zanu-PF employee, says SK Moyo

3 hrs ago | 578 Views

Zanu-PF disciplines Mugwadi

12 hrs ago | 4276 Views

24 more Zimbabweans die of Covid-19

12 hrs ago | 2237 Views

Zimbabwe police ban movement of dead bodies to contain COVID-19

13 hrs ago | 1911 Views

Lawyers expose Mnangagwa's 'daughter'

13 hrs ago | 4558 Views

400 cops, soldiers descend on Beitbridge

13 hrs ago | 2934 Views

Doctors predict mass deaths

13 hrs ago | 4070 Views

Residents sue council over stands

14 hrs ago | 944 Views

Mnangagwa's govt under fire over misplaced priorities

14 hrs ago | 638 Views

Chamisa's MDC says arrests, torture won't deter it

14 hrs ago | 361 Views

Mafume's health deteriorates

14 hrs ago | 909 Views

BCC seeks $4,2bn for infrastructure rehab

14 hrs ago | 167 Views

Insiza villagers angry with 'outsiders' exploiting macimbi

14 hrs ago | 755 Views

Fire guts Emakhandeni community church

14 hrs ago | 302 Views

Varun opens new production line

14 hrs ago | 431 Views

6 people, including the driver of a Toyota twin-cab swept away by floods

14 hrs ago | 761 Views

Mind your own business Cde Mwonzora

14 hrs ago | 1760 Views

Traffic flow normalising at Beitbridge border

15 hrs ago | 349 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa must put Mugwadi in line, says Ibbo Mandaza

15 hrs ago | 1180 Views

WATCH: Ease of doing export business to underpin ZimTrade’s mandate in NDS 1

16 hrs ago | 216 Views

How can bitcoin make you rich? Let's tell you!

16 hrs ago | 364 Views

How can bitcoin make you rich? Let's tell you!

16 hrs ago | 109 Views

What are some highly important terms related to bitcoin? Checkout the details!

16 hrs ago | 81 Views

Bitcoin trading - Know the secrets to get successful!

16 hrs ago | 161 Views

Check out some highly important considerations for finding a suitable bitcoin trading market!

16 hrs ago | 49 Views

Zimbabwe journalists dogged by poor wages, harassment

16 hrs ago | 197 Views

ANC delegate to Harare told Zanu-PF they want to oust Ramaphosa

16 hrs ago | 2906 Views

Zanu-PF's Mugwadi, Sophie Mokoena in catfight over 'fake news'

18 hrs ago | 1229 Views

'Mwonzora should promptly engage the ruling Zanu PF'

18 hrs ago | 1196 Views

Virus out of control - Zimbabwe Vigil Diary

19 hrs ago | 2819 Views

Tapambgwa leaves Stanbic bank

19 hrs ago | 1456 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days