Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Govt warns on flooded rivers

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Government yesterday warned people against crossing flooded rivers following a number of incidents of people being swept away or marooned.

In a statement, Local Government and Public Works Acting Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere implored citizens to be cautions and exercise patience by avoiding crossing flooded rivers.

"I would like to urge all citizens to desist from crossing flooded rivers and bridges especially during this rainy season which has been characterised by incessant numerous incidents and activated rescue efforts where citizens tried to cross flooded rivers and were marooned across the country," said Minister Muswere.

He said there were several incidents of people swept away and paid tribute to various institutions for providing rescue operations.

"The Ministry would like to proffer the appreciation and gratitude to the various partners who immediately contributed in the rescue efforts namely the Airforce of Zimbabwe, the Zimbabwe National Army, the Zimbabwe Republic Police, and Honourable Members of Parliament for Chiredzi North (Roy Bhila) and Chiredzi West (Farai Musikavanhu), Tongaat Hullet, the media, local leadership and members of the community. Your hard work, dedication and team work is unparalleled," said Minister Muswere.

"Furthermore we implore all stakeholders, parliamentarians, councillors, traditional leaders and Civil Protection structures to intensify education awareness initiatives to empower citizens with the requisite information on the dangers of crossing flooded rivers.

"Accordingly, as the downpours remain unabated we appeal to all citizens to be cautious and stop crossing flooded rivers and bridges.

"Be patient and stay at home. We care for you."

The country has been receiving significant amounts of rains that have seen some rivers flooding and sweeping up bridges. At least seven people were rescued last Friday by the Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ) while four others are feared dead after being marooned at the confluence of the Tokwe and Runde rivers in Chiredzi following a sudden spilling of a weir upstream.

Those rescued are a woman and her three daughters whose other two children were sadly swept away and the police sub-aqua unit is still searching for them.

Others who are missing are Kundai Chikwava (18) and her 11 month-old daughter Shantell Hungwe. After rescuing the four, the helicopter was sent to pick up three men trapped in the Runde in the Shindi area of Chivi.

Last month, three people were killed when a pirate taxi they were travelling in was swept away by a flooded river in Zvishavane.

Police identified the three as Tariro Makwa (24), Aneno Manduku (39) and Gertrude Mudhonga (9 Midlands Police spokesperson, Inspector Ethel Mukwende said the pirate taxi, a Toyota Noah, had 10 people on board, when the driver tried to cross the flooded river.

Asst Insp Mukwende said the driver attempted to cross the flooded river, resulting in the car being swept away with the 10 people on board

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

We look up to the MDC Alliance

12 mins ago | 8 Views

Nyanhongo takes over as Stanbic CE effective 1 Janaury 2021

14 mins ago | 8 Views

New Initiative: German Automotive Industry intensifies links to Africa

20 mins ago | 4 Views

BREAKING: Chamisa's spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere arrested

1 hr ago | 1364 Views

Ramaphosa hits out at ANC's integrity commission after dodging it for 18 months

2 hrs ago | 310 Views

Mass exodus from WhatsApp to Signal and Telegram

2 hrs ago | 1421 Views

Covid-19 will wipe us out if we are not careful'

2 hrs ago | 785 Views

Zanu-PF distances self from Mugwadi utterances on ANC

2 hrs ago | 571 Views

Swept away car sighted, 6 feared dead

2 hrs ago | 1209 Views

Mthwakazi donates wheelchair to gukurahundi victim

2 hrs ago | 200 Views

Cont Mhlanga forgives all those he wanted to sue

3 hrs ago | 362 Views

Police nab suspected armed robbers

3 hrs ago | 541 Views

LP gas shortage hits Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 251 Views

Gweru Council hires Harare parking company without going to tender

3 hrs ago | 130 Views

SA MPs to visit Beitbridge, Mozambique borders

3 hrs ago | 212 Views

Lawyers finally listed among essential services

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

Brig-Gen Moyo national hero

3 hrs ago | 234 Views

Chamisa fumes over Mafume's health situation

3 hrs ago | 442 Views

Mugwadi is just a mere Zanu-PF employee, says SK Moyo

3 hrs ago | 552 Views

Zanu-PF disciplines Mugwadi

12 hrs ago | 4250 Views

24 more Zimbabweans die of Covid-19

12 hrs ago | 2218 Views

Zimbabwe police ban movement of dead bodies to contain COVID-19

13 hrs ago | 1905 Views

Lawyers expose Mnangagwa's 'daughter'

13 hrs ago | 4531 Views

400 cops, soldiers descend on Beitbridge

13 hrs ago | 2925 Views

Doctors predict mass deaths

13 hrs ago | 4042 Views

Residents sue council over stands

13 hrs ago | 941 Views

Mnangagwa's govt under fire over misplaced priorities

13 hrs ago | 636 Views

Chamisa's MDC says arrests, torture won't deter it

13 hrs ago | 357 Views

Mafume's health deteriorates

13 hrs ago | 902 Views

BCC seeks $4,2bn for infrastructure rehab

13 hrs ago | 162 Views

Insiza villagers angry with 'outsiders' exploiting macimbi

13 hrs ago | 749 Views

Fire guts Emakhandeni community church

13 hrs ago | 295 Views

Varun opens new production line

13 hrs ago | 425 Views

6 people, including the driver of a Toyota twin-cab swept away by floods

13 hrs ago | 756 Views

Mind your own business Cde Mwonzora

13 hrs ago | 1743 Views

Traffic flow normalising at Beitbridge border

15 hrs ago | 346 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa must put Mugwadi in line, says Ibbo Mandaza

15 hrs ago | 1173 Views

WATCH: Ease of doing export business to underpin ZimTrade’s mandate in NDS 1

16 hrs ago | 214 Views

How can bitcoin make you rich? Let's tell you!

16 hrs ago | 361 Views

How can bitcoin make you rich? Let's tell you!

16 hrs ago | 108 Views

What are some highly important terms related to bitcoin? Checkout the details!

16 hrs ago | 81 Views

Bitcoin trading - Know the secrets to get successful!

16 hrs ago | 160 Views

Check out some highly important considerations for finding a suitable bitcoin trading market!

16 hrs ago | 49 Views

Zimbabwe journalists dogged by poor wages, harassment

16 hrs ago | 196 Views

ANC delegate to Harare told Zanu-PF they want to oust Ramaphosa

16 hrs ago | 2891 Views

Zanu-PF's Mugwadi, Sophie Mokoena in catfight over 'fake news'

17 hrs ago | 1225 Views

'Mwonzora should promptly engage the ruling Zanu PF'

18 hrs ago | 1195 Views

Virus out of control - Zimbabwe Vigil Diary

19 hrs ago | 2815 Views

Tapambgwa leaves Stanbic bank

19 hrs ago | 1450 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days