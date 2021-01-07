Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Lawyers finally listed among essential services

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Lawyers have been separately listed among essential services and can travel to and attend any criminal or civil court hearing involving a client and can travel and meet clients and others when this is necessary to prepare for court appearances.

Lawyers had been relying on provisions listing all courts as essential services, with the exception of hearings for eviction, and their necessary involvement in court cases. This had caused confusion and the need for specific listing of lawyers.

However, Chief Justice Luke Malaba has ordered all courts to remain closed during the level four lockdown for non-essential purposes. They are open for remand and bail hearings, and for urgent applications.

Minister of Health and Child Care Vice President Constantino Chiwenga this week specifically listed lawyers in his 11th amendment to the consolidated lockdown regulations gazetted in August last year, as the 25th permitted essential service for the purpose of attending any court and "of travelling to or from any other place for purposes preparatory to or in connection with such attendance".

Since public health regulations can only limit the constitutional rights of freedom of movement and freedom of assembly when necessary to combat the spread of a serious infectious disease, such as Covid-19, lawyers, like everyone else, are permitted to work from home and hold virtual or telephone meetings with whoever they wish.

Under level four lockdown, essential services, which include farming and coal mining, are permitted to operate and their staff to travel to and from work, along with all other mining and all manufacturing. Staff can also travel to and from work during the curfew if necessary, but not for any purpose.

However, entities and their staff in the essential services and permitted businesses still have to obey other lockdown rules and regulations such as wearing of masks, social distancing and temperature scanning when travelling and assembling, Industry and Commerce Minister Dr Sekai Nzenza has stressed that manufacturers and the parts of commerce, basically supermarkets, food shops and markets, and pharmacies, permitted to operate had to obey all health restrictions, including restrictions on opening hours where these were set.

"We are encouraging industry and commerce to abide by the relevant statutory instruments reinforcing the responsibility on all essential sectors to ensure adequate protection of employees," said Minister Nzenza.

On the general outlook on adherence to the lockdown, the Minister said she had been getting updates from all sectors and felt the lockdown was going smoothly.

"There is close collaboration with the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage and so far we have not registered companies not adhering. The spot checks being done by Home Affairs in collaboration with the Health Ministry are working well with very minor incidences of not maintaining social distances in shops.
 
"We are pleased with the effectiveness of the road blocks in controlling both motor vehicle and human traffic," she said.

In compliance with World Health Organisation protocols of social distancing, the Government has also ordered most ministries to have just 30 percent of their staff on duty at any one time with the remainder staying and working from home, but remaining on standby should they need to be called in to be present at workstations.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

We look up to the MDC Alliance

21 mins ago | 45 Views

Nyanhongo takes over as Stanbic CE effective 1 Janaury 2021

24 mins ago | 19 Views

New Initiative: German Automotive Industry intensifies links to Africa

30 mins ago | 9 Views

BREAKING: Chamisa's spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere arrested

2 hrs ago | 1525 Views

Ramaphosa hits out at ANC's integrity commission after dodging it for 18 months

2 hrs ago | 345 Views

Mass exodus from WhatsApp to Signal and Telegram

2 hrs ago | 1543 Views

Covid-19 will wipe us out if we are not careful'

2 hrs ago | 836 Views

Zanu-PF distances self from Mugwadi utterances on ANC

3 hrs ago | 595 Views

Swept away car sighted, 6 feared dead

3 hrs ago | 1269 Views

Mthwakazi donates wheelchair to gukurahundi victim

3 hrs ago | 208 Views

Cont Mhlanga forgives all those he wanted to sue

3 hrs ago | 379 Views

Police nab suspected armed robbers

3 hrs ago | 561 Views

LP gas shortage hits Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 259 Views

Gweru Council hires Harare parking company without going to tender

3 hrs ago | 137 Views

SA MPs to visit Beitbridge, Mozambique borders

3 hrs ago | 225 Views

Govt warns on flooded rivers

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Brig-Gen Moyo national hero

3 hrs ago | 264 Views

Chamisa fumes over Mafume's health situation

3 hrs ago | 459 Views

Mugwadi is just a mere Zanu-PF employee, says SK Moyo

3 hrs ago | 578 Views

Zanu-PF disciplines Mugwadi

12 hrs ago | 4275 Views

24 more Zimbabweans die of Covid-19

12 hrs ago | 2237 Views

Zimbabwe police ban movement of dead bodies to contain COVID-19

13 hrs ago | 1911 Views

Lawyers expose Mnangagwa's 'daughter'

13 hrs ago | 4558 Views

400 cops, soldiers descend on Beitbridge

13 hrs ago | 2934 Views

Doctors predict mass deaths

13 hrs ago | 4070 Views

Residents sue council over stands

14 hrs ago | 944 Views

Mnangagwa's govt under fire over misplaced priorities

14 hrs ago | 638 Views

Chamisa's MDC says arrests, torture won't deter it

14 hrs ago | 361 Views

Mafume's health deteriorates

14 hrs ago | 908 Views

BCC seeks $4,2bn for infrastructure rehab

14 hrs ago | 167 Views

Insiza villagers angry with 'outsiders' exploiting macimbi

14 hrs ago | 755 Views

Fire guts Emakhandeni community church

14 hrs ago | 302 Views

Varun opens new production line

14 hrs ago | 431 Views

6 people, including the driver of a Toyota twin-cab swept away by floods

14 hrs ago | 761 Views

Mind your own business Cde Mwonzora

14 hrs ago | 1760 Views

Traffic flow normalising at Beitbridge border

15 hrs ago | 349 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa must put Mugwadi in line, says Ibbo Mandaza

15 hrs ago | 1180 Views

WATCH: Ease of doing export business to underpin ZimTrade’s mandate in NDS 1

16 hrs ago | 216 Views

How can bitcoin make you rich? Let's tell you!

16 hrs ago | 364 Views

How can bitcoin make you rich? Let's tell you!

16 hrs ago | 109 Views

What are some highly important terms related to bitcoin? Checkout the details!

16 hrs ago | 81 Views

Bitcoin trading - Know the secrets to get successful!

16 hrs ago | 161 Views

Check out some highly important considerations for finding a suitable bitcoin trading market!

16 hrs ago | 49 Views

Zimbabwe journalists dogged by poor wages, harassment

16 hrs ago | 197 Views

ANC delegate to Harare told Zanu-PF they want to oust Ramaphosa

16 hrs ago | 2906 Views

Zanu-PF's Mugwadi, Sophie Mokoena in catfight over 'fake news'

18 hrs ago | 1228 Views

'Mwonzora should promptly engage the ruling Zanu PF'

18 hrs ago | 1196 Views

Virus out of control - Zimbabwe Vigil Diary

19 hrs ago | 2819 Views

Tapambgwa leaves Stanbic bank

19 hrs ago | 1456 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days