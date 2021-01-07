Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Swept away car sighted, 6 feared dead

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Six people, including the driver, are feared dead after a Toyota Hilux double cab vehicle was swept off a flooded bridge on Gweru River along the Gweru-Matobo Road yesterday morning.

The authorities have sighted the Toyota Hilux double cab vehicle and the Local Fire Brigade is trying to recover the bodies and the vehicle.

The compressor it was towing was found dumped on the riverbank, a few kilometres downstream.  

"The District Civil Protection Unit and the sub-aqua unit spent the whole day searching for the missing six people believed to be four male and two female adults who were swept away by the flooded Gweru River this morning. The search continued until this evening, but no one has been found yet," said Insp Mahoko.



He said according to a witness, the Toyota Hilux was towing a mining compressor when it was swept away.

"Norlan Mupfiga who was driving towards Matobo found the river flooded and parked his vehicle hoping the water levels would subside.. The white Toyota Hilux which was behind him tried to drive past the flooded river bridge and it was swept away. Mr Mupfiga rushed to make a police report at Mtapa Police Station," said Insp Mahoko.

He said the CPU and police sub-aqua unit went to the bridge and started searching for the vehicle and its occupants.

Insp Mahoko warned motorists and pedestrians against crossing rivers in flood or low-level bridges under water. Government yesterday warned people against crossing rivers in flood following a number of incidents of people being swept away or marooned on islands midstream.

In a statement, Local Government and Public Works Acting Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere implored citizens to be cautions and exercise patience by avoiding crossing rivers in flood.

"This rainy season has been characterised by incessant numerous incidents and activated rescue efforts where citizens tried to cross rivers in flood and were marooned across the country," said Minister Muswere.

Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

We look up to the MDC Alliance

55 mins ago | 172 Views

Nyanhongo takes over as Stanbic CE effective 1 Janaury 2021

58 mins ago | 104 Views

New Initiative: German Automotive Industry intensifies links to Africa

1 hr ago | 56 Views

BREAKING: Chamisa's spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere arrested

2 hrs ago | 2064 Views

Ramaphosa hits out at ANC's integrity commission after dodging it for 18 months

2 hrs ago | 451 Views

Mass exodus from WhatsApp to Signal and Telegram

3 hrs ago | 1955 Views

Covid-19 will wipe us out if we are not careful'

3 hrs ago | 1008 Views

Zanu-PF distances self from Mugwadi utterances on ANC

3 hrs ago | 692 Views

Mthwakazi donates wheelchair to gukurahundi victim

3 hrs ago | 245 Views

Cont Mhlanga forgives all those he wanted to sue

3 hrs ago | 417 Views

Police nab suspected armed robbers

3 hrs ago | 635 Views

LP gas shortage hits Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 291 Views

Gweru Council hires Harare parking company without going to tender

3 hrs ago | 155 Views

SA MPs to visit Beitbridge, Mozambique borders

3 hrs ago | 256 Views

Lawyers finally listed among essential services

3 hrs ago | 161 Views

Govt warns on flooded rivers

3 hrs ago | 118 Views

Brig-Gen Moyo national hero

3 hrs ago | 323 Views

Chamisa fumes over Mafume's health situation

3 hrs ago | 530 Views

Mugwadi is just a mere Zanu-PF employee, says SK Moyo

3 hrs ago | 680 Views

Zanu-PF disciplines Mugwadi

13 hrs ago | 4365 Views

24 more Zimbabweans die of Covid-19

13 hrs ago | 2287 Views

Zimbabwe police ban movement of dead bodies to contain COVID-19

14 hrs ago | 1942 Views

Lawyers expose Mnangagwa's 'daughter'

14 hrs ago | 4670 Views

400 cops, soldiers descend on Beitbridge

14 hrs ago | 2981 Views

Doctors predict mass deaths

14 hrs ago | 4142 Views

Residents sue council over stands

14 hrs ago | 964 Views

Mnangagwa's govt under fire over misplaced priorities

14 hrs ago | 661 Views

Chamisa's MDC says arrests, torture won't deter it

14 hrs ago | 366 Views

Mafume's health deteriorates

14 hrs ago | 941 Views

BCC seeks $4,2bn for infrastructure rehab

14 hrs ago | 171 Views

Insiza villagers angry with 'outsiders' exploiting macimbi

14 hrs ago | 778 Views

Fire guts Emakhandeni community church

14 hrs ago | 313 Views

Varun opens new production line

14 hrs ago | 452 Views

6 people, including the driver of a Toyota twin-cab swept away by floods

14 hrs ago | 777 Views

Mind your own business Cde Mwonzora

14 hrs ago | 1806 Views

Traffic flow normalising at Beitbridge border

15 hrs ago | 356 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa must put Mugwadi in line, says Ibbo Mandaza

16 hrs ago | 1205 Views

WATCH: Ease of doing export business to underpin ZimTrade’s mandate in NDS 1

16 hrs ago | 223 Views

How can bitcoin make you rich? Let's tell you!

16 hrs ago | 370 Views

How can bitcoin make you rich? Let's tell you!

17 hrs ago | 109 Views

What are some highly important terms related to bitcoin? Checkout the details!

17 hrs ago | 81 Views

Bitcoin trading - Know the secrets to get successful!

17 hrs ago | 161 Views

Check out some highly important considerations for finding a suitable bitcoin trading market!

17 hrs ago | 50 Views

Zimbabwe journalists dogged by poor wages, harassment

17 hrs ago | 198 Views

ANC delegate to Harare told Zanu-PF they want to oust Ramaphosa

17 hrs ago | 2960 Views

Zanu-PF's Mugwadi, Sophie Mokoena in catfight over 'fake news'

18 hrs ago | 1244 Views

'Mwonzora should promptly engage the ruling Zanu PF'

18 hrs ago | 1210 Views

Virus out of control - Zimbabwe Vigil Diary

20 hrs ago | 2829 Views

Tapambgwa leaves Stanbic bank

20 hrs ago | 1470 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days