Swept away car sighted, 6 feared dead

News / National

by Staff reporter

The authorities have now sighted the Toyota Hilux double cab vehicle that was swept off a flooded bridge on Gweru River along the Gweru-Matobo Road yesterday morning. The Local Fire Brigade is trying to recover the bodies and the vehicle. pic.twitter.com/DSq77tCsmH — Nick Mangwana (@nickmangwana) January 11, 2021

Six people, including the driver, are feared dead after a Toyota Hilux double cab vehicle was swept off a flooded bridge on Gweru River along the Gweru-Matobo Road yesterday morning.The authorities have sighted the Toyota Hilux double cab vehicle and the Local Fire Brigade is trying to recover the bodies and the vehicle.The compressor it was towing was found dumped on the riverbank, a few kilometres downstream."The District Civil Protection Unit and the sub-aqua unit spent the whole day searching for the missing six people believed to be four male and two female adults who were swept away by the flooded Gweru River this morning. The search continued until this evening, but no one has been found yet," said Insp Mahoko.He said according to a witness, the Toyota Hilux was towing a mining compressor when it was swept away."Norlan Mupfiga who was driving towards Matobo found the river flooded and parked his vehicle hoping the water levels would subside.. The white Toyota Hilux which was behind him tried to drive past the flooded river bridge and it was swept away. Mr Mupfiga rushed to make a police report at Mtapa Police Station," said Insp Mahoko.He said the CPU and police sub-aqua unit went to the bridge and started searching for the vehicle and its occupants.Insp Mahoko warned motorists and pedestrians against crossing rivers in flood or low-level bridges under water. Government yesterday warned people against crossing rivers in flood following a number of incidents of people being swept away or marooned on islands midstream.In a statement, Local Government and Public Works Acting Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere implored citizens to be cautions and exercise patience by avoiding crossing rivers in flood."This rainy season has been characterised by incessant numerous incidents and activated rescue efforts where citizens tried to cross rivers in flood and were marooned across the country," said Minister Muswere.