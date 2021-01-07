Ramaphosa hits out at ANC's integrity commission after dodging it for 18 months

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Cyril Ramaphosa has hit out at the African National Congress (ANC's) integrity commission's report into his appearance before it, saying it created the impression that he was delinquent.In a letter dated 22 December 2020, which Eyewitness News has seen, Ramaphosa raised serious concerns with the party elders' report into his conduct.Ramaphosa was called before the integrity commission over allegations of vote-buying during his campaign to become ANC president in 2017.He claims he requested a postponement for his appearance, saying he needed his legal battles with the Public Protector on his CR17 campaign to be concluded before appearing and said commission chair George Mashamba agreed.READ: Cyril Ramaphosa's letter to the ANC integrity commission

#from_embed" style="text-decoration: underline;">490340146 Ramaphosa Integrity Commission by #from_embed" style="text-decoration: underline;">Business Daily Zimbabwe on Scribd

He said the commission's report misrepresented the processes leading up to their engagement in November and displayed a lack of interest in his submission.Ramaphosa and secretary-general Ace Magashule are two senior party leaders who appeared before the commission in the past two months.While Ramaphosa publicly praised the integrity commission and said it was right to chastise him, internally he has accused it of misrepresenting their engagements.Ramaphosa rejected Mashamba's report that he dodged their requests to meet for 18 months.He also said he was saddened by how he was characterised in the report, saying it made him out to look like delinquent.Ramaphosa said once the legal battles over the CR17 finds were concluded, he wrote to the commission to ask for the meeting.He also addressed the commission's decision to not allow him to bring a legal representative, arguing that it was an honest request and that the lawyer was an ANC member in good standing.Mashamba has refused to comment on the letter, saying he would not discuss ANC matters in the media.The ANC January 8 statement reiterated that it would bolster the integrity commission that until now has been rendered a toothless body who's decision have been ignored.How the party planned to execute its decisions over the party president and its secretary-general would demonstrate if the NEC finally respected its recommendations.