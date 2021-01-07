Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Ramaphosa hits out at ANC's integrity commission after dodging it for 18 months

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
President Cyril Ramaphosa has hit out at the African National Congress (ANC's) integrity commission's report into his appearance before it, saying it created the impression that he was delinquent.

In a letter dated 22 December 2020, which Eyewitness News has seen, Ramaphosa raised serious concerns with the party elders' report into his conduct.

Ramaphosa was called before the integrity commission over allegations of vote-buying during his campaign to become ANC president in 2017.

He claims he requested a postponement for his appearance, saying he needed his legal battles with the Public Protector on his CR17 campaign to be concluded before appearing and said commission chair George Mashamba agreed.

READ: Cyril Ramaphosa's letter to the ANC integrity commission

#from_embed" style="text-decoration: underline;">490340146 Ramaphosa Integrity Commission by #from_embed" style="text-decoration: underline;">Business Daily Zimbabwe on Scribd




He said the commission's report misrepresented the processes leading up to their engagement in November and displayed a lack of interest in his submission.

Ramaphosa and secretary-general Ace Magashule are two senior party leaders who appeared before the commission in the past two months.

While Ramaphosa publicly praised the integrity commission and said it was right to chastise him, internally he has accused it of misrepresenting their engagements.

Ramaphosa rejected Mashamba's report that he dodged their requests to meet for 18 months.

He also said he was saddened by how he was characterised in the report, saying it made him out to look like delinquent.

Ramaphosa said once the legal battles over the CR17 finds were concluded, he wrote to the commission to ask for the meeting.

He also addressed the commission's decision to not allow him to bring a legal representative, arguing that it was an honest request and that the lawyer was an ANC member in good standing.

Mashamba has refused to comment on the letter, saying he would not discuss ANC matters in the media.

The ANC January 8 statement reiterated that it would bolster the integrity commission that until now has been rendered a toothless body who's decision have been ignored.

How the party planned to execute its decisions over the party president and its secretary-general would demonstrate if the NEC finally respected its recommendations.

Source - ewn

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

New Initiative: German Automotive Industry intensifies links to Africa

4 mins ago | 2 Views

BREAKING: Chamisa's spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere arrested

1 hr ago | 1094 Views

Mass exodus from WhatsApp to Signal and Telegram

2 hrs ago | 1209 Views

Covid-19 will wipe us out if we are not careful'

2 hrs ago | 681 Views

Zanu-PF distances self from Mugwadi utterances on ANC

2 hrs ago | 519 Views

Swept away car sighted, 6 feared dead

2 hrs ago | 1064 Views

Mthwakazi donates wheelchair to gukurahundi victim

2 hrs ago | 181 Views

Cont Mhlanga forgives all those he wanted to sue

2 hrs ago | 333 Views

Police nab suspected armed robbers

2 hrs ago | 500 Views

LP gas shortage hits Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 235 Views

Gweru Council hires Harare parking company without going to tender

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

SA MPs to visit Beitbridge, Mozambique borders

2 hrs ago | 190 Views

Lawyers finally listed among essential services

2 hrs ago | 118 Views

Govt warns on flooded rivers

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Brig-Gen Moyo national hero

2 hrs ago | 202 Views

Chamisa fumes over Mafume's health situation

2 hrs ago | 401 Views

Mugwadi is just a mere Zanu-PF employee, says SK Moyo

2 hrs ago | 506 Views

Zanu-PF disciplines Mugwadi

12 hrs ago | 4196 Views

24 more Zimbabweans die of Covid-19

12 hrs ago | 2203 Views

Zimbabwe police ban movement of dead bodies to contain COVID-19

13 hrs ago | 1890 Views

Lawyers expose Mnangagwa's 'daughter'

13 hrs ago | 4475 Views

400 cops, soldiers descend on Beitbridge

13 hrs ago | 2895 Views

Doctors predict mass deaths

13 hrs ago | 3990 Views

Residents sue council over stands

13 hrs ago | 935 Views

Mnangagwa's govt under fire over misplaced priorities

13 hrs ago | 623 Views

Chamisa's MDC says arrests, torture won't deter it

13 hrs ago | 350 Views

Mafume's health deteriorates

13 hrs ago | 890 Views

BCC seeks $4,2bn for infrastructure rehab

13 hrs ago | 158 Views

Insiza villagers angry with 'outsiders' exploiting macimbi

13 hrs ago | 737 Views

Fire guts Emakhandeni community church

13 hrs ago | 290 Views

Varun opens new production line

13 hrs ago | 415 Views

6 people, including the driver of a Toyota twin-cab swept away by floods

13 hrs ago | 745 Views

Mind your own business Cde Mwonzora

13 hrs ago | 1728 Views

Traffic flow normalising at Beitbridge border

14 hrs ago | 343 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa must put Mugwadi in line, says Ibbo Mandaza

15 hrs ago | 1161 Views

WATCH: Ease of doing export business to underpin ZimTrade’s mandate in NDS 1

15 hrs ago | 210 Views

How can bitcoin make you rich? Let's tell you!

15 hrs ago | 360 Views

How can bitcoin make you rich? Let's tell you!

16 hrs ago | 108 Views

What are some highly important terms related to bitcoin? Checkout the details!

16 hrs ago | 81 Views

Bitcoin trading - Know the secrets to get successful!

16 hrs ago | 159 Views

Check out some highly important considerations for finding a suitable bitcoin trading market!

16 hrs ago | 48 Views

Zimbabwe journalists dogged by poor wages, harassment

16 hrs ago | 195 Views

ANC delegate to Harare told Zanu-PF they want to oust Ramaphosa

16 hrs ago | 2870 Views

Zanu-PF's Mugwadi, Sophie Mokoena in catfight over 'fake news'

17 hrs ago | 1216 Views

'Mwonzora should promptly engage the ruling Zanu PF'

17 hrs ago | 1190 Views

Virus out of control - Zimbabwe Vigil Diary

19 hrs ago | 2805 Views

Tapambgwa leaves Stanbic bank

19 hrs ago | 1441 Views

'Buy Zimbabwe' will never succeed as long as local companies produce sub-standard goods and services

19 hrs ago | 313 Views

An independent state is the only viable option for the people of Mthwakazi from the MLF president

19 hrs ago | 542 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days