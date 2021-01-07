Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

BREAKING: Chamisa's spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere arrested

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
MDC Alliance spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere has been arrested and charged with 'publishing or communicating false statements prejudicial to the state' for posting widely circulated video which purported to show a baby killed by a policeman's baton stick while strapped to its mother.

The arrest comes after Mahere tweeted that police had beaten an infant to death while enforcing Covid-19 lockdown rules this week.

Police later said the information was false.

Mahere is the third person to be arrested for publishing or communicating false statements prejudicial to the state' for posting widely circulated video after Zimbabwe journalist Hopewell Chin'ono and MDC Alliance lawmaker Job Sikhala.

Chin'ono was the first to be arrested for circulating the video in question.
Hopewell Chin'ono spent the weekend in prison after he was arrested by police Friday and charged with publishing or communicating falsehoods while Job Sikhala was arrested on Saturday on same charges & spent the weekend detained at Harare Central Police Station.

The tweets that put Mahere in trouble with Zimbabwe police:







Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days