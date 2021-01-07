Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe inflation closes 2020 at 348,59%

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE country's annual rate of inflation slid to 348,59 percent last month from 401,66 percent in November, latest data from the  Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency show.

This means that the rate at which prices are increasing though on the high side, are gradually coming down as shown by the previous month's rate of 401,66 percent.

Month-on-month inflation was 4,22 percent, gaining 1,07 percentage points from November.

In recent months, Zimbabwe's rate of inflation has been receding as the Government implemented policy reforms to turnaround the economy.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mugwadi's 'mischief' divides Zanu-PF?

1 hr ago | 571 Views

Covid-19 statistics: Zimbabwe's reality check

1 hr ago | 265 Views

Shooting of a bushbuck lands 4 in prison

2 hrs ago | 304 Views

Mwonzora's chances (breaking the bi-partisan Zim politics)

2 hrs ago | 446 Views

Fake 'unity' gestures will never bring Zimbabweans together, but urgent need for real leadership

2 hrs ago | 174 Views

Gold deliveries slump to lowest since 2014

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

Hopewell Chin'ono to ignore bail application

2 hrs ago | 339 Views

Repatriation of Zimbabweans for burial to continue

2 hrs ago | 247 Views

Huge crocodile crawls into home

2 hrs ago | 507 Views

Two retrieved in Gweru mishap

2 hrs ago | 456 Views

Ramaphosa 'funding' Chamisa's MDC - report

2 hrs ago | 1682 Views

We look up to the MDC Alliance

8 hrs ago | 2200 Views

Nyanhongo takes over as Stanbic CE effective 1 Janaury 2021

8 hrs ago | 1270 Views

New Initiative: German Automotive Industry intensifies links to Africa

8 hrs ago | 554 Views

BREAKING: Chamisa's spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere arrested

9 hrs ago | 5672 Views

Ramaphosa hits out at ANC's integrity commission after dodging it for 18 months

9 hrs ago | 1116 Views

Mass exodus from WhatsApp to Signal and Telegram

10 hrs ago | 4715 Views

Covid-19 will wipe us out if we are not careful'

10 hrs ago | 2321 Views

Zanu-PF distances self from Mugwadi utterances on ANC

10 hrs ago | 1625 Views

Swept away car sighted, 6 feared dead

10 hrs ago | 2727 Views

Mthwakazi donates wheelchair to gukurahundi victim

10 hrs ago | 441 Views

Cont Mhlanga forgives all those he wanted to sue

10 hrs ago | 879 Views

Police nab suspected armed robbers

10 hrs ago | 1198 Views

LP gas shortage hits Bulawayo

10 hrs ago | 529 Views

Gweru Council hires Harare parking company without going to tender

10 hrs ago | 290 Views

SA MPs to visit Beitbridge, Mozambique borders

10 hrs ago | 481 Views

Lawyers finally listed among essential services

10 hrs ago | 327 Views

Govt warns on flooded rivers

10 hrs ago | 210 Views

Brig-Gen Moyo national hero

10 hrs ago | 738 Views

Chamisa fumes over Mafume's health situation

10 hrs ago | 1242 Views

Mugwadi is just a mere Zanu-PF employee, says SK Moyo

10 hrs ago | 1360 Views

Zanu-PF disciplines Mugwadi

20 hrs ago | 5021 Views

24 more Zimbabweans die of Covid-19

20 hrs ago | 2463 Views

Zimbabwe police ban movement of dead bodies to contain COVID-19

21 hrs ago | 2205 Views

Lawyers expose Mnangagwa's 'daughter'

21 hrs ago | 5316 Views

400 cops, soldiers descend on Beitbridge

21 hrs ago | 3485 Views

Doctors predict mass deaths

21 hrs ago | 4638 Views

Residents sue council over stands

21 hrs ago | 1085 Views

Mnangagwa's govt under fire over misplaced priorities

21 hrs ago | 790 Views

Chamisa's MDC says arrests, torture won't deter it

21 hrs ago | 451 Views

Mafume's health deteriorates

21 hrs ago | 1122 Views

BCC seeks $4,2bn for infrastructure rehab

21 hrs ago | 198 Views

Insiza villagers angry with 'outsiders' exploiting macimbi

21 hrs ago | 962 Views

Fire guts Emakhandeni community church

21 hrs ago | 362 Views

Varun opens new production line

21 hrs ago | 598 Views

6 people, including the driver of a Toyota twin-cab swept away by floods

21 hrs ago | 915 Views

Mind your own business Cde Mwonzora

21 hrs ago | 2061 Views

Traffic flow normalising at Beitbridge border

22 hrs ago | 384 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa must put Mugwadi in line, says Ibbo Mandaza

23 hrs ago | 1375 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days