Shooting of a bushbuck lands 4 in prison

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Four Bindura men who shot and killed a bushbuck at Tsambe game park in Bindura were arraigned before a Bindura magistrate yesterday.The quartet Lovemore Kandiya (18), Hendrick Chitengu (44), Edson Karudzarema (42) and Leo Chitengu pleaded guilty to the charge before magistrate Tendai Chifamba.They were remanded in custody to tomorrow for sentencing.Prosecutor Vincent Marunya told the court that on January 7 the armed quartet stormed Tsambe game park in search of game meat.They shot and killed a bushbuck which they came across and took the meat to their homes.Game rangers who heard gunshots went for a search and found footprints which led them to Kandiya's homestead.A police report was filed and they arrested Kandiya before recovering a dish of meat from the shot buck.He implicated his accomplices who were tracked and were caught with some meat, the meat was recovered and a 303 rifle used in the crime was also recovered from Karudzarema's bedroom.