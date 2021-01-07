Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

BREAKING: Ramaphosa closes Beitbridge border posts

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
South Africa's Cyril Ramaphosa has closed Beitbridge border post and 19 other land ports that are currently open until 15 February.

Ramaphosa announced the development during his family time briefing on lockdown measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 in that counrty.

He said, to reduce congestion, the 20 land ports that are currently opened will now be closed until 15 February. This includes Beitbridge and Maseru bridge.

He said only returning South Africa citizens and permanent residents will be allowed through, or those who go to school in that country.

Commercial traffic and those travelling on medical emergencies will be allowed, among a few other exemptions. People will still be allowed to cross the border to transport fuel as well.

Calls were mounting for Ramaphosa to speak out on the chaos at the Beitbridge border post.

Over the past few weeks, the situation at the border between SA and Zimbabwe has made headlines after reports that the Zimbabwean authorities banned international travel on January 4.

Many Zimbabwean citizens were trying to enter SA, both legally and illegally.

The influx created a huge backlog in the processing of documentation and Covid-19 testing and screening, which resulted in hundreds of people, many not wearing masks, crammed together without social distancing.

Officials in Limpopo identified 18 cases of fake negative Covid-19 test results produced at the post by people attempting to enter the country.

Source - Byo24News

