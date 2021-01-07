Mohadi to officiate at Brig-Gen Moyo's burial

News / National

by Staff reporter

The late national hero Brigadier-General Collin Moyo (Rtd), will be buried at the National Heroes Acre on Tuesday 12 January 2021.According to the government spokesperson Nick Mangwanga, the burial programme will be presided over by the Acting President of the Republic of Zimbabwe Kembo Dugish Campbell Mohadi.Said Mangwana, "The late national hero Brigadier-General Collin Moyo (Rtd), will be buried at the National Heroes Acre on Tuesday 12 January 2021. The programme will be presided over by the Acting President of the Republic of Zimbabwe Honourable K.C.D Mohadi."Vice President Dr Chiwenga will also be in attendance.Mangwana said the interment of the late national hero will be held in strict compliance with the World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines on the Covid-19 pandemic. As a result, in addition to the limited number of family members, the Speaker of the National Assembly, the President of the Senate, the Chief Justice, the Minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs, the Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet and Cabinet and Service Chiefs are the only people invited to attend the burial ceremony. All other people are kindly requested to watch the programme from home.The programme will start with close family members departing their residence for Doves Funeral Parlour at 09:00 am.Mourners are kindly requested to be seated at the National Heroes Acre, by 0900 am.