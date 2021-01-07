Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

21 more Zimbabweans die of Covid-19

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE country recorded 820 new Covid-19 positive cases and 21 deaths on Monday. All 820 cases are local cases with 385 cases from Harare alone. A total of 1 518 PCR tests were conducted. New recoveries were 631.

The national recovery rate stands at 59,3 percent and active cases went up to 8 556.

"As at 11 January 2021, Zimbabweans has recorded 22 297 confirmed cases, including 13 213 recoveries and 528 deaths," reads statistics from the Ministry of Health and Child Care.



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Sikhala to spend another night in custody

10 mins ago | 12 Views

Darikwa joins Wigan Athletic

16 mins ago | 16 Views

Mohadi to officiate at Brig-Gen Moyo's burial

1 hr ago | 344 Views

BREAKING: Ramaphosa closes Beitbridge border posts

2 hrs ago | 1806 Views

Mugwadi's 'mischief' divides Zanu-PF?

4 hrs ago | 1887 Views

Covid-19 statistics: Zimbabwe's reality check

4 hrs ago | 734 Views

Shooting of a bushbuck lands 4 in prison

4 hrs ago | 772 Views

Mwonzora's chances (breaking the bi-partisan Zim politics)

4 hrs ago | 1109 Views

Fake 'unity' gestures will never bring Zimbabweans together, but urgent need for real leadership

4 hrs ago | 391 Views

Gold deliveries slump to lowest since 2014

5 hrs ago | 193 Views

Hopewell Chin'ono to ignore bail application

5 hrs ago | 646 Views

Repatriation of Zimbabweans for burial to continue

5 hrs ago | 408 Views

Zimbabwe inflation closes 2020 at 348,59%

5 hrs ago | 160 Views

Huge crocodile crawls into home

5 hrs ago | 932 Views

Two retrieved in Gweru mishap

5 hrs ago | 749 Views

Ramaphosa 'funding' Chamisa's MDC - report

5 hrs ago | 2801 Views

We look up to the MDC Alliance

10 hrs ago | 2301 Views

Nyanhongo takes over as Stanbic CE effective 1 Janaury 2021

10 hrs ago | 1351 Views

New Initiative: German Automotive Industry intensifies links to Africa

11 hrs ago | 587 Views

BREAKING: Chamisa's spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere arrested

12 hrs ago | 6079 Views

Ramaphosa hits out at ANC's integrity commission after dodging it for 18 months

12 hrs ago | 1159 Views

Mass exodus from WhatsApp to Signal and Telegram

12 hrs ago | 4902 Views

Covid-19 will wipe us out if we are not careful'

13 hrs ago | 2424 Views

Zanu-PF distances self from Mugwadi utterances on ANC

13 hrs ago | 1741 Views

Swept away car sighted, 6 feared dead

13 hrs ago | 2842 Views

Mthwakazi donates wheelchair to gukurahundi victim

13 hrs ago | 456 Views

Cont Mhlanga forgives all those he wanted to sue

13 hrs ago | 932 Views

Police nab suspected armed robbers

13 hrs ago | 1249 Views

LP gas shortage hits Bulawayo

13 hrs ago | 558 Views

Gweru Council hires Harare parking company without going to tender

13 hrs ago | 304 Views

SA MPs to visit Beitbridge, Mozambique borders

13 hrs ago | 498 Views

Lawyers finally listed among essential services

13 hrs ago | 332 Views

Govt warns on flooded rivers

13 hrs ago | 218 Views

Brig-Gen Moyo national hero

13 hrs ago | 787 Views

Chamisa fumes over Mafume's health situation

13 hrs ago | 1302 Views

Mugwadi is just a mere Zanu-PF employee, says SK Moyo

13 hrs ago | 1427 Views

Zanu-PF disciplines Mugwadi

22 hrs ago | 5107 Views

24 more Zimbabweans die of Covid-19

22 hrs ago | 2481 Views

Zimbabwe police ban movement of dead bodies to contain COVID-19

23 hrs ago | 2225 Views

Lawyers expose Mnangagwa's 'daughter'

24 hrs ago | 5469 Views

400 cops, soldiers descend on Beitbridge

24 hrs ago | 3595 Views

Doctors predict mass deaths

24 hrs ago | 4705 Views

Residents sue council over stands

24 hrs ago | 1109 Views

Mnangagwa's govt under fire over misplaced priorities

24 hrs ago | 813 Views

Chamisa's MDC says arrests, torture won't deter it

24 hrs ago | 453 Views

Mafume's health deteriorates

24 hrs ago | 1133 Views

BCC seeks $4,2bn for infrastructure rehab

24 hrs ago | 205 Views

Insiza villagers angry with 'outsiders' exploiting macimbi

24 hrs ago | 981 Views

Fire guts Emakhandeni community church

24 hrs ago | 370 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days