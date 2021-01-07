21 more Zimbabweans die of Covid-19

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE country recorded 820 new Covid-19 positive cases and 21 deaths on Monday. All 820 cases are local cases with 385 cases from Harare alone. A total of 1 518 PCR tests were conducted. New recoveries were 631.The national recovery rate stands at 59,3 percent and active cases went up to 8 556."As at 11 January 2021, Zimbabweans has recorded 22 297 confirmed cases, including 13 213 recoveries and 528 deaths," reads statistics from the Ministry of Health and Child Care.