Darikwa joins Wigan Athletic

by Staff reporter
31 secs ago | Views
Warriors defender Tendayi Darikwa has joined Wigan Athletic on a short term contract until the end of the season.

Conforming the news, Wigan Athletic took to twitter to welcome the player saying they are delighted to have him on their books.

Darikwa joins the Latics from English Championship side Nottingham Forest after the defender fell out of favour at the club.

Since being ruled out of action due to injury last year, the Zimbabwe international has failed to make a mark at the club and hasn't featured in any of the team's matches thus far.

It is expected the move will help the defender have some game time and revive his fading career.

Source - zbc

