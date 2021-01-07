Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Sikhala to spend another night in custody

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
MDC ALLIANCE vice-chairperson Job Sikhala has been remanded in custody facing charges of publishing falsehoods.

The politician-cum-lawyer appeared before Harare magistrate Ngoni Nduna and through his lawyer, Jeremiah Bamu challenged his placement on remand arguing his arrest was unlawful.

Sikhala argued he was being persecuted for representing journalist Hopewell Chin'ono.

The journalist was arrested last Friday also facing charges of peddling falsehoods that an infant had been killed by a police officer last Tuesday. He is in remand prison since Saturday.

"The arrest was callous. The accused is being persecuted for representing Chin'ono," Bamu told the court.

"Secondly, the police having been advised that Chin'ono was in contact with two Covid-19 positive persons, they detained him (Sikhala) in the same cell where Chin'ono was detained in without disinfecting it."

Bamu added Sikhala was interrogated by the police in the same room with Chin'ono and no precautions were taken to ensure the opposition politician does not get infected.

"The police must be ordered to give a detailed report why they did so."

Chin'ono told the court Saturday he was exposed to two people who tested Covid-19 positive when he was in South Africa and had been self-isolating at his Harare home when police details arrested him last Friday.

However, Sikahala's matter was rolled to Tuesday after prison officers said they needed to organise transport for inmates as business now closes at 15:00 hours due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

Bamu is being assisted by Harrison Nkomo and Paida Saurombe.

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Darikwa joins Wigan Athletic

8 mins ago | 6 Views

21 more Zimbabweans die of Covid-19

55 mins ago | 159 Views

Mohadi to officiate at Brig-Gen Moyo's burial

1 hr ago | 328 Views

BREAKING: Ramaphosa closes Beitbridge border posts

1 hr ago | 1678 Views

Mugwadi's 'mischief' divides Zanu-PF?

4 hrs ago | 1832 Views

Covid-19 statistics: Zimbabwe's reality check

4 hrs ago | 723 Views

Shooting of a bushbuck lands 4 in prison

4 hrs ago | 755 Views

Mwonzora's chances (breaking the bi-partisan Zim politics)

4 hrs ago | 1073 Views

Fake 'unity' gestures will never bring Zimbabweans together, but urgent need for real leadership

4 hrs ago | 386 Views

Gold deliveries slump to lowest since 2014

4 hrs ago | 192 Views

Hopewell Chin'ono to ignore bail application

4 hrs ago | 642 Views

Repatriation of Zimbabweans for burial to continue

5 hrs ago | 400 Views

Zimbabwe inflation closes 2020 at 348,59%

5 hrs ago | 158 Views

Huge crocodile crawls into home

5 hrs ago | 926 Views

Two retrieved in Gweru mishap

5 hrs ago | 745 Views

Ramaphosa 'funding' Chamisa's MDC - report

5 hrs ago | 2773 Views

We look up to the MDC Alliance

10 hrs ago | 2296 Views

Nyanhongo takes over as Stanbic CE effective 1 Janaury 2021

10 hrs ago | 1346 Views

New Initiative: German Automotive Industry intensifies links to Africa

10 hrs ago | 583 Views

BREAKING: Chamisa's spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere arrested

12 hrs ago | 6061 Views

Ramaphosa hits out at ANC's integrity commission after dodging it for 18 months

12 hrs ago | 1157 Views

Mass exodus from WhatsApp to Signal and Telegram

12 hrs ago | 4899 Views

Covid-19 will wipe us out if we are not careful'

12 hrs ago | 2419 Views

Zanu-PF distances self from Mugwadi utterances on ANC

13 hrs ago | 1736 Views

Swept away car sighted, 6 feared dead

13 hrs ago | 2839 Views

Mthwakazi donates wheelchair to gukurahundi victim

13 hrs ago | 456 Views

Cont Mhlanga forgives all those he wanted to sue

13 hrs ago | 931 Views

Police nab suspected armed robbers

13 hrs ago | 1249 Views

LP gas shortage hits Bulawayo

13 hrs ago | 557 Views

Gweru Council hires Harare parking company without going to tender

13 hrs ago | 304 Views

SA MPs to visit Beitbridge, Mozambique borders

13 hrs ago | 498 Views

Lawyers finally listed among essential services

13 hrs ago | 332 Views

Govt warns on flooded rivers

13 hrs ago | 218 Views

Brig-Gen Moyo national hero

13 hrs ago | 787 Views

Chamisa fumes over Mafume's health situation

13 hrs ago | 1300 Views

Mugwadi is just a mere Zanu-PF employee, says SK Moyo

13 hrs ago | 1425 Views

Zanu-PF disciplines Mugwadi

22 hrs ago | 5103 Views

24 more Zimbabweans die of Covid-19

22 hrs ago | 2481 Views

Zimbabwe police ban movement of dead bodies to contain COVID-19

23 hrs ago | 2224 Views

Lawyers expose Mnangagwa's 'daughter'

23 hrs ago | 5458 Views

400 cops, soldiers descend on Beitbridge

23 hrs ago | 3593 Views

Doctors predict mass deaths

23 hrs ago | 4701 Views

Residents sue council over stands

23 hrs ago | 1106 Views

Mnangagwa's govt under fire over misplaced priorities

23 hrs ago | 813 Views

Chamisa's MDC says arrests, torture won't deter it

23 hrs ago | 453 Views

Mafume's health deteriorates

24 hrs ago | 1132 Views

BCC seeks $4,2bn for infrastructure rehab

24 hrs ago | 203 Views

Insiza villagers angry with 'outsiders' exploiting macimbi

24 hrs ago | 981 Views

Fire guts Emakhandeni community church

24 hrs ago | 370 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days