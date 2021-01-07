Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Harare motorists sodomising street boys

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A HIGH number of motorists in Harare are reported to be sexually abusing boys living on the streets, a statement issued by the government Monday revealed.

Provincial development coordinator Tafadzwa Muguti registered concern and displeasure over the high incidence, and said his office was making plans to offer safer accommodation to boys, young girls and other adults also living on the streets.

"We also express displeasure and concern from reports that are coming through the provincial social welfare officer that there are some motorists who are now picking up these street children especially boys and abusing them in their cars, homes and secluded places," Muguti said.

"This is truly sad and unacceptable in this new dispensation. We urge the public and the victims of such abuse to report these activities to the nearest police station or reach out to the social welfare offices in Harare."

Muguti said his office had also noted a rise in complaints of substance abuse and rape among young girls living on the streets.

"Many complaints have arisen of abuse of substances such as glue and dagga, gang rape of young girls whilst the boys are being sodomised, stealing from parked vehicles, harassing pedestrians and snatching food from people," he said.

Muguti added, to curb vice on the streets, the government was implementing a programme to round up all street children and adults in Harare's central business district, and it was offering them safer and decent accommodation.

"The government, working with strategic social development partners and local authorities, has now established safe homes for people living on the streets," he said.

"These (homes) include Ruwa Rehabilitation Centre, Mt Hampden Youth Training Centre, Northcot Training Institution, Jamaica Inn and Beatrice Rehabilitation Centre to name a few.

"This exercise to round up all children and adults living on the streets has now commenced and we urge the public to be supportive of this exercise and report any children or adults who might need to be relocated to these safe homes."

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Khama Billiat suffers fresh setback

2 hrs ago | 739 Views

Zondo commission threatens Jacob Zuma

2 hrs ago | 356 Views

A tribute to a dear sister Eunice Chipawe Chingeya

2 hrs ago | 569 Views

Chamisa made his bed, Zanu-PF says

2 hrs ago | 1846 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to go after 15 land barons

2 hrs ago | 1068 Views

200 exam markers test positive, claims Unions

2 hrs ago | 635 Views

Govt fumigates public areas

2 hrs ago | 328 Views

Mnangagwa a dictator, fascist, says Sikhala

3 hrs ago | 873 Views

ANC tired of Zanu-PF antics

3 hrs ago | 1226 Views

UZ suspends examinations

3 hrs ago | 394 Views

MSU suspends face-to-face lectures

3 hrs ago | 275 Views

Zupco implements social distancing on commuter omnibuses

3 hrs ago | 393 Views

Zimbabwe govt must offer free electricity to people

3 hrs ago | 205 Views

Dry spell Knox Mutizwa's confidence

3 hrs ago | 165 Views

150 jobless as Inyathi mine closes

3 hrs ago | 367 Views

Rule of law now a pipe dream, says ZPP

3 hrs ago | 139 Views

Matter of fact!

3 hrs ago | 236 Views

COVID-19 spawns courts backlog

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

Harare pulls out all stops to halt Zimra garnish

3 hrs ago | 170 Views

Mwonzora takes over from Khupe as leader of opposition

3 hrs ago | 1074 Views

Billiat scoffs at second wife reports

3 hrs ago | 627 Views

Ezinkulu zaseKezi works on two albums

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Son arrested for brutal Mangwe elderly couple killing

3 hrs ago | 308 Views

Massive flooding hits Gweru areas

3 hrs ago | 197 Views

Ramaphosa closes SA border to general traffic

3 hrs ago | 267 Views

Zanu-PF intensifies Covid-19 fight

3 hrs ago | 114 Views

Another prosecutor under probe

3 hrs ago | 200 Views

Robbers hijack truck laden with cooking oil

3 hrs ago | 279 Views

Forex auction resumes

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

Zimbabwe lockdown fatigue kicks in

3 hrs ago | 337 Views

Movement of corpses clarified

3 hrs ago | 267 Views

Sikhala to spend another night in custody

15 hrs ago | 1619 Views

Darikwa joins Wigan Athletic

15 hrs ago | 1398 Views

21 more Zimbabweans die of Covid-19

16 hrs ago | 2026 Views

Mohadi to officiate at Brig-Gen Moyo's burial

16 hrs ago | 2186 Views

BREAKING: Ramaphosa closes Beitbridge border posts

17 hrs ago | 7557 Views

Mugwadi's 'mischief' divides Zanu-PF?

19 hrs ago | 5156 Views

Covid-19 statistics: Zimbabwe's reality check

19 hrs ago | 1735 Views

Shooting of a bushbuck lands 4 in prison

19 hrs ago | 1443 Views

Mwonzora's chances (breaking the bi-partisan Zim politics)

20 hrs ago | 2152 Views

Fake 'unity' gestures will never bring Zimbabweans together, but urgent need for real leadership

20 hrs ago | 660 Views

Gold deliveries slump to lowest since 2014

20 hrs ago | 325 Views

Hopewell Chin'ono to ignore bail application

20 hrs ago | 1245 Views

Repatriation of Zimbabweans for burial to continue

20 hrs ago | 868 Views

Zimbabwe inflation closes 2020 at 348,59%

20 hrs ago | 310 Views

Huge crocodile crawls into home

20 hrs ago | 2001 Views

Two retrieved in Gweru mishap

20 hrs ago | 1492 Views

Ramaphosa 'funding' Chamisa's MDC - report

20 hrs ago | 5022 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days