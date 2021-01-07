Latest News Editor's Choice


Another prosecutor under probe

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has filed another complaint against public prosecutor, Mr Arthur Bosha, who last year consented bail for one of the three notorious armed robbers who operated with gang leader, Musa Taj Abdul.

Musafare Mupamhanga and his co-accused Conwell Kasambarare and Spicer Takawira are believed to be part of the gang that raided Mashwede Holdings last year and got away with over US$100 000, R42 000, $14 000 worth of fuel coupons, firearms and 20 live rounds of ammunition.

The suspects were recently released from jail on bail pending appeal in separate incidents at the High Court.

They have since gone into hiding and police are still looking for them. Police are also looking for more than nine other robbers, including two ex-policemen, who are believed to be unleashing terror countrywide.

The CID has since made a complaint to the Special Anti-Corruption Unit (Sacu) and the Police Anti-Corruption Unit (Pacu) againt Mr Bosha. Pacu and Sacu are now investigating the matter.

Sources close to the investigations yesterday confirmed the developments and said Mr Bosha was likely to be charged for criminal abuse of office once the matter has been finalised. They believed that a group of criminals have been using the same method of operation of applying for bail pending appeal in a bid to evade prosecution.

 Once released, the criminals disappear and continue terrorising people.

Most of them have over five warrants of arrests which are believed to have been fraudulently cancelled. Last month, prosecutor Tapiwa Kasema was arrested for consenting to bail to four other notorious armed robbers including Taj Abdul. The robbers were rearrested before they could be released on bail.

Another law officer Mr Douglas Chesa is under probe on allegations of consenting to bail on December 8 last year to suspected armed robber, Douglas Mutenda.

Mutenda who has since been rearrested, is facing several counts of armed robberies and had been released on $5 000 bail on December 9 after the State consented on the basis that some of his co-accused, including Mupamhanga were out on bail. He was arrested on Christmas eve in Mhondoro. It is alleged that Mr Bosha then consented to the suspected armed robbers' bail application saying, "The respondent (State) submits that the applicant's co-accused persons were granted bail by this honourable court on similar facts and circumstances.

"Conwell Junior Kasambarare was granted bail by Honourable Justice Tsanga on 26 May 2020 under bail number B692/20 and Spicer Takawira was granted bail on 19 August 2020 by Honourable Justice Chinamhora under bail number B773/20.

"The respondent finds no basis of differentiating the applicant (Mupamhanga) with his co-accused persons who have been granted bail."

Source - the herald

