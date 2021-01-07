Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Son arrested for brutal Mangwe elderly couple killing

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
POLICE have arrested a son of a late prominent elderly couple from Empandeni in Mangwe District, Matabeleland South, for allegedly killing his parents.

Lisani Nleya (45) was allegedly arrested at a prophet's house in Bulawayo after sneaking into the country from South Africa. He allegedly confessed to killing his parents during police interrogation.

Nleya did not attend his parents' funeral and allegedly last communicated with his family before the brutal killings on September 1 last year at Mzaza Village in Empandeni.

Nicholas Kenny Nleya (83) and his wife, Margaret (76), were allegedly attacked by unknown assailants and workers at their homestead told police they fled when they heard Margaret begging for her life as the attackers assaulted the couple.

The Nleyas were both retired teachers at nearby Catholic-run Empandeni Primary School, and were staunch members of the Roman Catholic Church.

They were respected and looked up to by many people in the area. It is suspected the assailants beat the couple to death and set a hut with the bodies in it on fire. The bodies were burnt beyond recognition.

Remnants of petrol bombs and dynamite were in the room where the charred remains were found. At the time, a source close to investigations said four Molotov cocktails, three still intact, sticks of dynamite and an axe head were in the room, indicating a possible attempt to create an explosion that would destroy everything.

"There was also an axe head at the scene. It did not belong to the homestead. Their bodies were mutilated. This then might confirm the notion that the couple was murdered before being burnt," said the source.

The source said forensic investigations picked that the couple bled a lot before death. Family spokesperson Mr Patrick Nyathi yesterday confirmed the arrest.

"Police phoned to inform us that Lisani Nleya was arrested in connection with the murder case of our relatives. As a family we want the law to take its course so that we know the whole truth. We were not told of the details about his arrest, we are waiting but we hope he will appear in court. For now, that is what I can say," said Mr Nyathi.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the suspect who was based in South Africa sneaked into the country and was arrested after a tip-off.

"The suspect came from South Africa and following a tip-off that he was at a certain prophet's house to collect his belongings, police pounced on him and arrested him. He confessed to having killed his parents," he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi said investigations are in progress and he is expected to appear in court soon. His arrest, a villager said yesterday, confirmed what was an open secret in the village that Lisani was behind the cold blooded killing of his parents.

Villagers who spoke to reporters said Lisani was the black sheep of the family who deserted the army and headed for South Africa. They said he was different from his siblings who had "made it in life" and appeared disinterested in taking advantage of the same opportunities his parents afforded the family through hard work and education.

Some alleged he had on a number of occasions, threatened to deal with his parents who he accused of bewitching him. The couple was buried in one big grave just centimetres apart at Empandeni Mission Cemetery in a heart-tugging ceremony.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Khama Billiat suffers fresh setback

2 hrs ago | 733 Views

Zondo commission threatens Jacob Zuma

2 hrs ago | 353 Views

A tribute to a dear sister Eunice Chipawe Chingeya

2 hrs ago | 565 Views

Chamisa made his bed, Zanu-PF says

2 hrs ago | 1832 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to go after 15 land barons

2 hrs ago | 1060 Views

200 exam markers test positive, claims Unions

2 hrs ago | 634 Views

Govt fumigates public areas

2 hrs ago | 323 Views

Mnangagwa a dictator, fascist, says Sikhala

3 hrs ago | 869 Views

ANC tired of Zanu-PF antics

3 hrs ago | 1223 Views

UZ suspends examinations

3 hrs ago | 393 Views

MSU suspends face-to-face lectures

3 hrs ago | 274 Views

Zupco implements social distancing on commuter omnibuses

3 hrs ago | 393 Views

Zimbabwe govt must offer free electricity to people

3 hrs ago | 205 Views

Dry spell Knox Mutizwa's confidence

3 hrs ago | 165 Views

150 jobless as Inyathi mine closes

3 hrs ago | 367 Views

Rule of law now a pipe dream, says ZPP

3 hrs ago | 138 Views

Matter of fact!

3 hrs ago | 233 Views

COVID-19 spawns courts backlog

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

Harare pulls out all stops to halt Zimra garnish

3 hrs ago | 169 Views

Mwonzora takes over from Khupe as leader of opposition

3 hrs ago | 1070 Views

Billiat scoffs at second wife reports

3 hrs ago | 625 Views

Ezinkulu zaseKezi works on two albums

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Massive flooding hits Gweru areas

3 hrs ago | 196 Views

Ramaphosa closes SA border to general traffic

3 hrs ago | 265 Views

Zanu-PF intensifies Covid-19 fight

3 hrs ago | 114 Views

Another prosecutor under probe

3 hrs ago | 199 Views

Robbers hijack truck laden with cooking oil

3 hrs ago | 278 Views

Forex auction resumes

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

Zimbabwe lockdown fatigue kicks in

3 hrs ago | 334 Views

Movement of corpses clarified

3 hrs ago | 267 Views

Harare motorists sodomising street boys

3 hrs ago | 351 Views

Sikhala to spend another night in custody

15 hrs ago | 1619 Views

Darikwa joins Wigan Athletic

15 hrs ago | 1398 Views

21 more Zimbabweans die of Covid-19

16 hrs ago | 2025 Views

Mohadi to officiate at Brig-Gen Moyo's burial

16 hrs ago | 2186 Views

BREAKING: Ramaphosa closes Beitbridge border posts

17 hrs ago | 7556 Views

Mugwadi's 'mischief' divides Zanu-PF?

19 hrs ago | 5155 Views

Covid-19 statistics: Zimbabwe's reality check

19 hrs ago | 1734 Views

Shooting of a bushbuck lands 4 in prison

19 hrs ago | 1442 Views

Mwonzora's chances (breaking the bi-partisan Zim politics)

19 hrs ago | 2151 Views

Fake 'unity' gestures will never bring Zimbabweans together, but urgent need for real leadership

20 hrs ago | 660 Views

Gold deliveries slump to lowest since 2014

20 hrs ago | 325 Views

Hopewell Chin'ono to ignore bail application

20 hrs ago | 1245 Views

Repatriation of Zimbabweans for burial to continue

20 hrs ago | 868 Views

Zimbabwe inflation closes 2020 at 348,59%

20 hrs ago | 310 Views

Huge crocodile crawls into home

20 hrs ago | 2001 Views

Two retrieved in Gweru mishap

20 hrs ago | 1491 Views

Ramaphosa 'funding' Chamisa's MDC - report

20 hrs ago | 5021 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days