Ezinkulu zaseKezi works on two albums

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Ndux Junior says he is working on two albums this year, one with Ezinkulu zaseKezi and another with his Batshele Brothers.

"We'll be dropping our second album in April as Ezinkulu zaseKezi, a grouping which features myself, Themba Boyoyo Mathe and Dumezweni Ncube. The album will be recorded in South Africa and fans must look out for tracks, Umnikazi wempuphu and Sthandwa Sami," he said.

Ndux said the album was likely be a hit as their combination has matured and they also have many years of experience as Rhumba musicians. He said they decided to come together to promote unity among artistes as well as to give fans diverse sounds.

Ndux said he is also working on an album with Batshele brothers which he hopes to release in September. He said some of the songs to look forward to on this album include Bambelela, Let them talk and Sudze.

The year 2020, Ndux said, was a tough year and to cushion himself, family and band members, he has since opened a shop as part of measures to create new sources of revenue.

"Last year, we had to find innovative ways to balance the equation between general business and music business. I'm glad we managed to do this and we're back to focusing on the music business despite the Covid-19 challenges," he said.

The artiste who is known for being a social commentator tackling issues of concern to society, has since earned the nickname Ambassador from his adoring fans.

Source - chronicle

