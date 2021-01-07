Billiat scoffs at second wife reports

News / National

by Staff reporter

"Khama has one wife, Mai Kim, I never married anyone" "I repeat I am happily married to Mai Kim" Warriors and Kaizer Chiefs forward Khama Billiat has rubbished weekend reports that he had married a South African singer as a second wife.Billiat said he was happily married to Mai Kim (Esnath Munyedawo) and will never marry a second wife. The weekly City Press of South Africa reported that Billiat married television star Nomcebo "Dot" Mthethwa.The City Press reported that the Zimbabwean football star had secretly paid lobola for his new lover.According to the report, Nomcebo's mother, Smaniso Mthethwa, confirmed that Billiat was engaged to her daughter and the two were planning a future together. Mthethwa is the hottest new Gqom artiste.Her career is thriving with her hit single Makoti getting a lot of air play on South African radio. Mthethwa's mother could not give more details, saying she needs permission from the couple.Speaking to Chronicle Sport from his base in South Africa, Billiat said he had one wife, who is also the mother of his daughter."Khama has one wife, Mai Kim, I never married anyone. I don't know why people are doing this. I repeat I am happily married to Mai Kim," said Billiat.The player has of late been working extremely hard to regain his yesteryear form that made him a household name during his highly successful career with Mamelodi Sundowns where he was instrumental in the Brazilians conquering Africa when they won the Total Caf Champions League in 2016.He is on course to becoming the first ever Zimbabwean player to win the prestigious title twice as Kaizer Chiefs are in the group stages of the tournament.Amakhosi are in Group C alongside Horoya of Guinea, Morocco's Wydad Casablanca and Petro Atletico of Angola.