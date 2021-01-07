Matter of fact!

News / National

by Editor

IN our Monday January 11, 2021 edition, we ran a story titled Lawyers expose Mnangagwa's 'daughter' while referring to name-dropper Chantelle Chikafu.The headline created an impression that Chantelle was part of the First Family, whereas she is not, although she has masqueraded as such in the Shamva mine wrangle.Her infamy arose last year when she appeared in court for allegedly defrauding CBZ Bank of US$37 000, the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority of a gold claim, namedropping the President on each of the times and using four different ID cards each time she appeared in court.We would like to sincerely and unreservedly apologise to President Emmerson Mnangagwa in particular and the First Family for the inconvenience caused by associating them with Chikafu.