Govt fumigates public areas

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Government has begun fumigating public areas in Harare in a bid to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in communities as the country's confirmed cases and deaths continue to soar.

National spokesman Paul Nyathi said law enforcement agents, working in conjunction with the ministry of Health had used public order vehicles to fumigate normally crowded areas in the capital.

Areas such as Samora Machel Ave (near Holiday Inn), Mbuya Nehanda St between Speke Avenue and Robert Mugabe Road, Simon Muzenda termini, Corner Chinhoyi and Samora, and Seke Road flyover were all fumigated during the exercise.

The team was set to fumigate Mbare Musika and surrounding areas last night.


Source - Daily News

