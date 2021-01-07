Latest News Editor's Choice


200 exam markers test positive, claims Unions

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Teachers' unions have made sensational claims that at least 200 of their members currently marking recently completed public examinations have tested positive for Covid-19.

As a result, the unions want Zimsec to stop the marking until it is safe to continue.

Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union president Obert Masarure said Zimsec must consider the safety of teachers first and stop examination marking.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe United Passengers Company in Bulawayo yesterday started implementing social distancing on its buses with kombis now obliged to carry a maximum of eight passengers per trip as part of the measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The commuting public in Bulawayo continues to sing transport blues as the State-controlled Zupco buses fail to cope with demand despite the restrictions in movement brought about by COVID-19 lockdown measures


Source - Daily News

