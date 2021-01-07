Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa's govt to go after 15 land barons

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
National Housing minister Daniel Garwe says the government is working on modalities to rein in at least 15 land barons believed to be in possession of 80% of the country's residential space.

Garwe said his ministry was putting final touches to an audit report on urban land occupation and ownership to be tabled before Cabinet.

Garwe said it was a Cabinet decision to audit and act on land barons owing to the chaos that has arisen in the housing sector in recent years.

More to follow....


Source - Daily News

