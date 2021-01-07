Chamisa made his bed, Zanu-PF says

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF national political commissar Victor Matemadanda says Nelson Chamisa and the MDC Alliance 'made their bed and must now lie in it' after they allegedly repeatedly spurned the hand of friendship extended to them by President Mnangagwa. Matemadanda also accused Chamisa of over-estimating himself and suffering a lack of wisdom.This, according to him was Chamisa's biggest undoing.Matemadanda said the President invited all parties to POLAD and the MDC Alliance decided not to join, and this had exposed Chamisa as being politically immature.Matemadanda said he respected Thokozani Khupe, Morgen Komichi and Doug Mwonzora for sticking to the constitution.