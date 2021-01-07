Khama Billiat suffers fresh setback

News / National

by Staff reporter

Kaizer Chiefs have suffered a fresh setback after revealing that talisman Khama Billiat faces an extended period on the sidelines after suffering a leg injury.Amakhosi announced on Tuesday that the Zimbabwean international had been ruled out for two months with striker Leonardo Castro also ruled out of the upcoming fixture against AmaZulu."Injury Update, Khama Billiat has a cracked leg bone and will be out for 2 months. We wish him a speedy recovery, the club confirmed in a tweet"