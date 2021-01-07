Mahere remanded in custody to Friday 15 January

News / National

by Staff reporter

MDC Alliance National Spokesperson Advocate Fadzayi Mahere has been remanded in custody to Friday 15 January 2021.Advocate Mahere will spend 3 days in prison custody to Friday when Magistrate Utahwashe will hand down his ruling on her application challenging state bid to place her on remand.The National Prosecuting Authority is arguing that Zimbabwe's 2013 Constitution resurrected a law that was invalidated and struck off under the 1980 Constitution.In his submissions, Prosecutor Muchemwa says section 20 of the former Constitution is worded differently with section 61 of the current Constitution hence section 31 (a)(i) & section 31(a)(iii) is still valid.Mahere was arrested and charged with violating Section 31 of the Criminal Code.According to the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, Mahere is facing charges of peddling falsehoods following a tweet that alleged police had beaten an infant to death while enforcing Covid-19 lockdown rules last week. Police later said the information was false.ZLHR said Mahere is being charged with violating Section 31 of the Criminal Code, the same charged used to arrest journalist Hopewell Chin'ono and legislator Job Sikhala."Police have proceeded to charge @advocatemahere with violating sec 31 of the Criminal Code. She is at Harare Central Police Station. More details to follow. Broad charge against @advocatemahere is sec 31 of Criminal Code ‘Publishing or communicating false statements prejudicial to the state' she is accused of – sec 31(a)(i) publishing or communicating a statement intending or realising risk or possibility of inciting or promoting public order or public violence or endangering public safety, with alternative charge, sec 31(a)(iii) – undermining public confidence in law enforcement agency." wrote ZLHRMeanwhile, the MDC Alliance has castigated the arrest of the trio and accused the ruling Zanu-PF of abusing state institutions to persecute opposition leaders and human rights defenders.