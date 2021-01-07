Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Uganda retaliates against Facebook blocking some pro-government accounts

by Reuters
2 hrs ago | Views
Uganda ordered internet service providers to block all social media platforms and messaging apps on Tuesday until further notice, a letter from the country's communications regulator seen by Reuters said.

A source in Uganda's telecom sector said the government had made clear to executives at telecoms companies that the social media ban was in retaliation for Facebook blocking some pro-government accounts.

The U.S. social media giant said on Monday it had taken down a network in Uganda linked to the country's ministry of information for using fake and duplicate accounts to post ahead of this week's election.

Users had complained earlier on Tuesday that they were unable to access Facebook and WhatsApp, social media platforms being widely used for campaigning ahead of Thursday's presidential election in the East African country.

"Uganda Communications Commission hereby directs you to immediately suspend any access and use, direct or otherwise, of all social media platforms and online messaging applications over your network until further notice," said the letter from the commission's executive director to internet providers.

The commission's spokesman Ibrahim Bbossa and government spokesman Ofwono Opondo did not answer calls requesting comment. An aide to Minister of Information Judith Nabakooba said she was unable to comment at the moment.

Source - Reuters

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

RBZ has no plans of introducing Z$100 and Z$200 banknotes

8 mins ago | 17 Views

Sikhala challenges arrest

24 mins ago | 77 Views

Judith Ncube warns vendors, small traders

26 mins ago | 45 Views

Government urged to protect nurse aides

26 mins ago | 22 Views

Huge boost for Zimbabwe power generation

30 mins ago | 66 Views

Twitter's decision to ban Trump is a threat to free speech

1 hr ago | 141 Views

Mahere remanded in custody to Friday 15 January

2 hrs ago | 247 Views

How the popularity of soccer has added to sports fashion?

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Mwonzora to be 'biggest opposition by 2023' - and perpetuate rigged elections, deplorable lack of imagination

2 hrs ago | 349 Views

Zimbabwe regime exposes its tyrannical tendencies in seeking to force South Africa into a dictatorship

2 hrs ago | 169 Views

Another MDC leader arrested as fight for 'headlines' hots up - all deserted fight for reforms

2 hrs ago | 326 Views

Khama Billiat suffers fresh setback

6 hrs ago | 2114 Views

Zondo commission threatens Jacob Zuma

6 hrs ago | 1111 Views

A tribute to a dear sister Eunice Chipawe Chingeya

6 hrs ago | 1450 Views

Chamisa made his bed, Zanu-PF says

7 hrs ago | 4135 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to go after 15 land barons

7 hrs ago | 2338 Views

200 exam markers test positive, claims Unions

7 hrs ago | 1405 Views

Govt fumigates public areas

7 hrs ago | 798 Views

Mnangagwa a dictator, fascist, says Sikhala

7 hrs ago | 1711 Views

ANC tired of Zanu-PF antics

7 hrs ago | 2196 Views

UZ suspends examinations

7 hrs ago | 689 Views

MSU suspends face-to-face lectures

7 hrs ago | 471 Views

Zupco implements social distancing on commuter omnibuses

7 hrs ago | 743 Views

Zimbabwe govt must offer free electricity to people

7 hrs ago | 334 Views

Dry spell Knox Mutizwa's confidence

7 hrs ago | 309 Views

150 jobless as Inyathi mine closes

7 hrs ago | 654 Views

Rule of law now a pipe dream, says ZPP

7 hrs ago | 229 Views

Matter of fact!

7 hrs ago | 445 Views

COVID-19 spawns courts backlog

7 hrs ago | 92 Views

Harare pulls out all stops to halt Zimra garnish

7 hrs ago | 324 Views

Mwonzora takes over from Khupe as leader of opposition

7 hrs ago | 1895 Views

Billiat scoffs at second wife reports

7 hrs ago | 1059 Views

Ezinkulu zaseKezi works on two albums

7 hrs ago | 114 Views

Son arrested for brutal Mangwe elderly couple killing

7 hrs ago | 565 Views

Massive flooding hits Gweru areas

7 hrs ago | 425 Views

Ramaphosa closes SA border to general traffic

7 hrs ago | 481 Views

Zanu-PF intensifies Covid-19 fight

7 hrs ago | 189 Views

Another prosecutor under probe

7 hrs ago | 295 Views

Robbers hijack truck laden with cooking oil

7 hrs ago | 479 Views

Forex auction resumes

7 hrs ago | 229 Views

Zimbabwe lockdown fatigue kicks in

7 hrs ago | 664 Views

Movement of corpses clarified

7 hrs ago | 494 Views

Harare motorists sodomising street boys

7 hrs ago | 625 Views

Sikhala to spend another night in custody

20 hrs ago | 1712 Views

Darikwa joins Wigan Athletic

20 hrs ago | 1448 Views

21 more Zimbabweans die of Covid-19

21 hrs ago | 2086 Views

Mohadi to officiate at Brig-Gen Moyo's burial

21 hrs ago | 2284 Views

BREAKING: Ramaphosa closes Beitbridge border posts

21 hrs ago | 7816 Views

Mugwadi's 'mischief' divides Zanu-PF?

23 hrs ago | 5421 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days