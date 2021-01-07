Latest News Editor's Choice


RBZ has no plans of introducing Z$100 and Z$200 banknotes

by Staff reporter
THE Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has said it has no plans of introducing Z$100 and Z$200 banknotes as suggested in some sections of the media.

RBZ will soon introduce a new set of higher denomination banknotes to increase physical money supply, curb cash shortages and improve transacting convenience.

RBZ is working on the introduction of a Z$50 banknote into the market for the convenience of the public.

Authorities have approved the introduction, into circulation, of new Z$50, Z$100 and Z$200 banknotes this year.

The $50 note will be introduced first, while plans to introduce the other notes are still in the works.

Designs of the new Z$50 dollar note are awaiting the President's approval before printing can commence.

Zimbabwe has Z$2, Z$5, Z$10 and Z$20 notes in circulation.




