Sikhala lawfully before the courts, says Magistrate Nduna

by Staff reporter
THE MDC Alliance vice-chairperson, Job Sikhala is lawfully before the courts and was Tuesday remanded in custody to Wednesday for his bail hearing.

He was arrested last Saturday on charges of peddling falsehoods that a baby had died after a police officer had it with a baton stick.

However, the politician was challenging his arrest, but Magistrate Ngoni Nduna dismissed his application against placement on remand.

Sikhala's lawyers, Harrison Nkomo and Jeremiah Bamu also argued there was no basis for placing their client on remand as he was being charged with an invalid offence.

However, appearing for the state, Lancelot Mutsokoti argued the charge Sikhala is facing is existent and should be place on remand for publishing falsehoods.

Also charged with Sikhala for communicating falsehoods are MDC Alliance spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere and journalist Hopewell Chin'ono. They are also in custody.

Source - newzimbabwe

Most Popular In 7 Days