Crops on council land to be slashed

by Staff reporter
27 secs ago | Views
HARARE has warned people growing crops on open spaces that their crops will be destroyed.

Residents around Manresa and many other areas are illegally cultivating on council land and despite notices on the pieces of land, they have continued to ignore the signs.

Council spokesperson Innocent Ruwende said they were going to slash the crops.

HCC claims that the slashing of crops curb muggings and cases of assault and murder that become prevalent during the rainy season when the maize crop provides criminals with hiding places.

The council said it would not allow farming on undesignated spaces, especially along roads and paths in high-density areas.

The issue of urban agriculture has become an emotive one in the past few years and turned political when Zanu PF supporters demonstrated at Town House after their maize had been slashed.

Several urban farmers said they would not desist from farming because that was the only way they could supplement their food.

Source - hmetro

